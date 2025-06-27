Miami Lands Four Star Defensive Lineman Over SMU and Missouri
The Marathon continues for the Miami Hurricanes as they land their six commitment of the week.
The Hurricanes beat out SMU and Missouri for the Little Rock, AK native Anthony Kennedy Jr., adding another defensive lineman for the Hurricanes to work with.
At 6-foot-5 and 330 lbs., Kennedy provides a ton to offer for the Hurricanes. His size is outstanding, and playing both ways in high school shows how athletic he is. He runs a few snaps playing tight end, so he has speed and agility that will be loved on the defensive line.
This is the 18th commitment of the Hurricanes during the 2026 Class as they inch closer to a top-five class during this cycle. They have moved to the No. 6 Class with this addition, and possibly have another one on the way to reach new heights.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
- OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
- DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
- DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
- WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)