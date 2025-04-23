Gophers recruiting against Big Ten rivals for three-star Ohio LB Aden Reeder
Three-star 2026, Cincinnati, Ohio linebacker Aden Reeder announced on Tuesday night that he has locked in an official visit with the Gophers for later this year. He will be on campus for their annual Summer Splash event from May 30 to June 1.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Reeder is a three-star recruit. According to the latest 247Sports Composite, he is the 596th-ranked 2026 prospect in the country, the 50th-ranked linebacker and the 25th-best player in Ohio. He currently has official visits scheduled with Iowa and Wisconsin, which will both take place after his stop in Minnesota.
He was dominant as a junior last season for St. Xavier High Schoo. He had 72 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 3.0 sacks and 3 PBUs. He now joins a growing list of linebackers to schedule an official visit with Minnesota for later this year.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame (committed)
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- OT Mataalii Benjamin
- LB Hudson Dunn
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB Pierce Petersohn
- CB Darion Jones
- DE Anthony Charles
- LB Duyon Forkpa Jr.
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- LB Aden Reeder
- WR Hayden Moore (committed)
- WR Kai Meza (committed)
- CB Justin Hopkins (committed)
- TE Gabe Weaver (June 13-15)
- S Gabe Davis-Ray (June 13-15)
- TE Jack Sievers (June 13-15)
- OT Lucas Tielsch (June 13-15)
- CB Xavier Jackson (June 13-15)
- LB Julian Manson (June 13-15)
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15) (committed)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)
- WR Luc Weaver (June 13-15)