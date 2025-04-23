All Gophers

Gophers recruiting against Big Ten rivals for three-star Ohio LB Aden Reeder

Reeder has locked in his official visit with Minnesota for later this year.

Tony Liebert

Aden Reeder
Aden Reeder / Picture via: @AdenReeder15 (X)
Three-star 2026, Cincinnati, Ohio linebacker Aden Reeder announced on Tuesday night that he has locked in an official visit with the Gophers for later this year. He will be on campus for their annual Summer Splash event from May 30 to June 1.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Reeder is a three-star recruit. According to the latest 247Sports Composite, he is the 596th-ranked 2026 prospect in the country, the 50th-ranked linebacker and the 25th-best player in Ohio. He currently has official visits scheduled with Iowa and Wisconsin, which will both take place after his stop in Minnesota.

He was dominant as a junior last season for St. Xavier High Schoo. He had 72 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 3.0 sacks and 3 PBUs. He now joins a growing list of linebackers to schedule an official visit with Minnesota for later this year.

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

