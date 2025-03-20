All Gophers

Gophers schedule official visit with fast-rising 2026 pass rusher

Minnesota has locked in an official visit with one of the most underrated players in California.

Tony Liebert

Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
On Thursday, Inglewood, California 2026 edge defender Sarrel Howard announced he has locked in an official visit with the Gophers for later this year. He will be on campus during the program's annual Summer Splash event from May 30 to June 1.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Harrel is a bit undersized to be a true defensive end, but he had elite production as a junior at Inglewood High School. He compiled 11 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 64 total tackles from an edge defender position.

He is unranked on the latest 247Sports Composite, but he holds top offers from Maryland, Arizona State and Syracuse. He has official visits currently scheduled with Boston College and San Diego State.

Howard is the 24th recruit in the class of 2026 to schedule an official visit for Minnesota's Summer Splash event. He joins Freddie Wilson and Kamron Wilson as a unique group of uncommitted defensive linemen for new defensive line coaches Dennis Dottin-Carter and C.J. Robbins to pursue.

Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits (24):

TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

