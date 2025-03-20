Gophers schedule official visit with fast-rising 2026 pass rusher
On Thursday, Inglewood, California 2026 edge defender Sarrel Howard announced he has locked in an official visit with the Gophers for later this year. He will be on campus during the program's annual Summer Splash event from May 30 to June 1.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Harrel is a bit undersized to be a true defensive end, but he had elite production as a junior at Inglewood High School. He compiled 11 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 64 total tackles from an edge defender position.
He is unranked on the latest 247Sports Composite, but he holds top offers from Maryland, Arizona State and Syracuse. He has official visits currently scheduled with Boston College and San Diego State.
Howard is the 24th recruit in the class of 2026 to schedule an official visit for Minnesota's Summer Splash event. He joins Freddie Wilson and Kamron Wilson as a unique group of uncommitted defensive linemen for new defensive line coaches Dennis Dottin-Carter and C.J. Robbins to pursue.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits (24):
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- DL Kamron Wilson
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- CB Almirian Thomas
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB Pierce Petersohn
- S Gavin Day
- LB Duyon Forkpa Jr.
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)
- WR Luc Weaver (June 13-15)
