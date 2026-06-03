2027 Mizzou Target Sean Saint Fleur Talks Chop Harbin, Football Upbringing and More

The Missouri Tigers walked away impressed with three-star defensive lineman Sean Saint Fleur following his official visit to Columbia on the weekend of May 29. So did Saint Fleur.

Saint Fleur's relationship with the Tigers and their coaching staff has grown exponentially since they offered him, especially with defensive line coach Chop Harbin. Harbin has left a strong impression on the No. 743 player in the country, giving him more to think about with the Tigers.

"Since the day he's offered me, he's been genuine, real, and has always been transparent with me and told me not everything I want to know, but everything I should know, which I really appreciate," Saint Fleur told Missouri On SI. "Because in this process, I'm looking for transparency, a family environment, and the coaches got that really going to develop me into the man I'm going to be on and off the field."

Harbin gave Saint Fleur some tips and a blueprint for what he needs to do moving forward in terms of his development. Currently standing at 6-foot-4.5, 270 pounds, continuing to get stronger and quicker was always in the cards. Working on the technicalities of his game will also be important.

"He (coach Harbin) said, as long as I work on a couple of minor things this season and continue to get stronger, continue to do the things as I am, (I'll be good)," Saint Fleur said. "You know, I'm only 16, so as I continue to do the little things, continue to run and work on my craft, he said I'll be fine when I come in."

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz also made a strong impression on Saint Fleur. He walked away impressed with how Drinkwitz interacts with his players, along with a glimpse into his coaching style.

"He loves all his players and what's best for them," Saint Fleur said. "He's not one of those coaches who's going to dig down your neck, and I could sense that."

The experience in general was unique for Saint Fleur, given it was his first official visit to any program. Drinkwitz also made it a different experience.

According to Saint Fleur, Drinkwitz truly leaves a lasting mark on his players, something that was evident while interacting with his player host, defensive tackle Donta Simpson Jr. Drinkwitz's ability to deliver hard coaching, while also caring for them, stuck with Saint Fleur after leaving Columbia.

"It was different than what I've experienced before, and knowing that, like, he really cared for his guys, and he wants the best for them," Saint Fleur said. "He's always going to be in their best interest, but obviously, if you need to be coached hard, he's going to coach you hard, which is always needed in any sport like football and in a league like the SEC."

Saint Fleur believes he can be pushed in a variety of ways if he were to become a Missouri Tiger. He also feels they want him for who he is as a person and a player, which is a big part of what Saint Fleur is looking for in his future school.

"If I'm in a program where I'm continually pushed to my limits, and they want the best of me, generally, that they're not doing it because I'm another number that means the most to me," Saint Fleur said. "College football nowadays is a business, so being able to find a coaching staff that really believes in you and sees that you can make a genuine impact for them, it means a lot."

The interactions between Saint Fleur and Simpson were just another reason that the visit was memorable for the Hyattsville, Maryland, native. Saint Fleur grew up watching Simpson while he was at Chaminade-Madonna High School in Miami.

Simpson is slated to play a big role on Missouri's defensive line this season, given the depth and lack of proven production at the position. Saint Fleur liked the way Simpson played at Miami and is excited to see him do the same thing at Missouri.

"I caught back up with him when he was at Miami last year, so watching him dominate in every chance that he had to play at Miami," Saint Fleur said. "Then, knowing that he's now here, a part of the special place and special football team that Coach Drink's and the rest of them are building is really good and impressive."

His first official visit was an impactful moment for him and his family. He's basically the first of his family to be a college athlete, outside of a cousin who played JUCO football a few years back.

"I'm basically a first-generation talent to really do what I'm doing to the highest level, so, it definitely means a lot," Saint Fleur said.

In general, Saint Fleur walked away impressed with his first collegiate official visit, something that was a long time in the making. Playing football wasn't always in the cards for Saint Fleur and he started his athletic career as a basketball player.

Now, he has a variety of power conference schools knocking on the door for his services.

"It was beautiful. More than what I expected, to be honest with you," Saint Fleur said. "It's a one-of-a-kind place and being able to experience it all throughout the weekend was a blessing."

Saint Fleur is expected to officially visit Virginia Tech on Friday through the end of the weekend, followed by Purdue and Cincinnati.

Click HERE for our recruiting tracker for Missouri football's 2027 class.

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