Mizzou TE Commit Remains Focused in Middle of Historic High School Season
If you haven't been paying attention, the Millard South Patriots are running the table in the state of Nebraska's high school football season. That team happens to contain three-star Missouri tight end commit Isaac Jensen, who's contributing to the team's dominant offensive success.
"Obviously, we got a ton of talent on our team, but we just come to work every day and keep our heads down and don't listen to outside noise," Jensen told MissouriOnSI.
Jensen is surrounded by plenty of Division 1 talent, headlined by four-star quarterback Jett Thomalla, who happens to be committed to Alabama. The roster also has three-star wide receiver and Iowa State commit Amarion Jackson, three-star offensive guard and Illinois commit Landon Von Seggern and three-star linebacker and Illinois commit Nelsyn Wheeler.
The future Tiger has plenty of high-level talent around him, something that keeps him ready for playing at the next level with Missouri. Being around the talent he plays with every week and practices with every day has done nothing but help him for the future.
"Being at Millard South is going to prepare me for the next level better than anywhere else in Nebraska," Jensen said. "Just going against the talent that we have, guys are going to go play at the same level that I'm playing at."
He's naturally improved as time has progressed, but Jensen knew that blocking is one thing that Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz preaches for the position group.
Jensen has clear natural receiver traits, but his blocking ability did need some improvement heading into his senior year. A mixture of an enhanced weight-lifting plan and a targeted goal of improving his blocking ability led to him improving in that area of his game.
"It's important, honestly, for tight ends to be able to do both," Jensen said. "So, if you're able to do both, it just gives you more opportunities to get on the field earlier."
Jensen committed to Missorui on June 9 and visited officially three days prior. Nothing's changed about the way he communicates with Missouri's coaching staff, primarily with tight ends coach Derham Cato.
"What's great about Coach Cato and all the coaches is the conversations really haven't changed," Jensen said. "They still keep in touch with me all the time, and they show that I'm really wanted at Mizzou."
He's had similar conversations with Drinkwitz, but has also gotten to know him on a higher level. Drinkwitz the recruiter plays a unique and different role than Drinkwitz as a coach.
At the same time, Jensen's been able to talk plenty with Drinkwitz about life outside of football, which is something he appreciates.
"When it's time for business, he'll get he'll get in that mode and get on people," Jensen said. "But he's also a coach where you can have a good time with outside of football and just talk to and just have great conversations with."
Jensen also grew in familiarity with the group of tight ends during his time in Columbia on his official visit, which was hosted by redshirt freshman Jude James.
"It's just a good sign for a position group to all be all look like their friends," Jensen said. So that's the type of position group I want to be a part of."
Jensen is joining a talented tight end room that could look very similar for the 2026-27 season, including James and freshmen Gavin Hoffman and Dakotah Terrell.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/2025)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-8, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/2025)
- LB JJ Bush. 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Theodore, Alabama (Committed 10/03/2025)