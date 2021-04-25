Brian Kelly Updates Notre Dame's Spring Injury Status

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the latest with his team's injuries following practice No. 13

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media following Saturday's practice, which was the 13th of the spring. Kelly updated the team's injury status following the practice.

** Kelly noted that safety Kyle Hamilton, wide receiver Kevin Austin and rover Paul Moala were all in the running program.

** Veteran linebacker Drew White was back in practice, but it sounds like he will be limited in the final practices and in the spring game, if he plays at all.

** Freshman defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio has a hyper-extended elbow and his status for the spring game is in doubt. Kelly noted that Rubio has had a "really good spring."

** Freshman defensive end Will Schweitzer had Friday surgery on a ligament in his knee, although Kelly didn't give the specific name of the injury or area effected.

** Veteran tackle Josh Lugg was back out at practice on Saturday.

** Offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson, quarterback Brendon Clark and defensive tackle Jacob Lacey are all still out as expected. Kelly noted that Lacey has been making great progression.

** Kelly did not comment on junior offensive lineman Hunter Spears, but Spears has been out all spring. I do not know if that is injury related or related to something else.

