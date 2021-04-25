Brian Kelly Updates Notre Dame's Spring Injury Status
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media following Saturday's practice, which was the 13th of the spring. Kelly updated the team's injury status following the practice.
** Kelly noted that safety Kyle Hamilton, wide receiver Kevin Austin and rover Paul Moala were all in the running program.
** Veteran linebacker Drew White was back in practice, but it sounds like he will be limited in the final practices and in the spring game, if he plays at all.
** Freshman defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio has a hyper-extended elbow and his status for the spring game is in doubt. Kelly noted that Rubio has had a "really good spring."
** Freshman defensive end Will Schweitzer had Friday surgery on a ligament in his knee, although Kelly didn't give the specific name of the injury or area effected.
** Veteran tackle Josh Lugg was back out at practice on Saturday.
** Offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson, quarterback Brendon Clark and defensive tackle Jacob Lacey are all still out as expected. Kelly noted that Lacey has been making great progression.
** Kelly did not comment on junior offensive lineman Hunter Spears, but Spears has been out all spring. I do not know if that is injury related or related to something else.
Related Content
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 1
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 2
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 3
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 4
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 5
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 6
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 7
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 8
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 9
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 10
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 11
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 12
Notre Dame Spring Highlights - Practice 13
Notre Dame 2021 Spring Football Roster
Notre Dame Announces Spring Football Schedule
Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game Announced
To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook