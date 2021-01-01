Rose Bowl Chat: Notre Dame vs Alabama

All the analysis, news and updates for the Rose Bowl matchup between Notre Dame vs. Alabama

Notre Dame takes on Alabama today in the Rose Bowl, and it's a tremendous opportunity for the Fighting Irish to make a statement. Irish Breakdown will have updates, news and analysis of the game. Below you'll also see the chat board where you and other Notre Dame fans can chat before, during and after the game.

Be sure to check back in to this post all day for the latest news and analysis of the game. This is where you'll find my immediate thoughts on what is happening as it is happening.

Before the game starts, get caught up on all the pre-game analysis we've done at Irish Breakdown.

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Alabama Depth Chart

First Glance: Alabama Crimson Tide

First Glance: Alabama Offense

First Glance: Alabama Defense

Keys To Victory For The Notre Dame Offense vs. Alabama

Keys To Victory For The Notre Dame Defense vs. Alabama

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Alabama Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Alabama Offense

Notre Dame vs Alabama: Recruiting Comparison - In this feature I broke down the starting lineup and top rotation players for both Notre Dame and Alabama from a recruiting standpoint

Midweek Musings - Offense Edition

Midweek Musings - Defense Edition

PODCAST: How the Notre Dame offense matches up against the Alabama defense

PODCAST: How the Notre Dame defense matches up against the Alabama offense

PODCAST: Opponent Insider - Alabama Crimson Tide

PODCAST: Keys To Victory - Notre Dame Offense

PODCAST: Keys To Victory - Notre Dame Defense

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Alabama

Tommy Rees Talks Alabama, Ian Book, Success vs. Alabama

WSBT: Talking Chris Tyree, ND vs. Alabama and More

Pressuring Mac Jones Is A Must For The Notre Dame Defense

Stopping The Run Is Priority No. 1 Notre Dame vs. Alabama

Notre Dame OL Must Live Up To Its Hype Against Alabama

Brian Kelly Updates Notre Dame's Injury Status

Notre Dame Offense Is The Key To A Rose Bowl Upset

Notre Dame Preparing For Elite Alabama CB Patrick Surtain

Notre Dame Has Yet Another Opportunity To Show It Belongs

Notre Dame, Alabama Both Named Joe Moore Award

Notre Dame Starts Prep Work Off As Huge Underdog To Alabama

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter