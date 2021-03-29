Notre Dame Football: Irish Breakdown Week In Review

All the latest news and analysis of the Notre Dame football program and its recruiting efforts

It was a busy week at Irish Breakdown, and we produced a ton of Notre Dame football related content. There was Notre Dame team talk, NFL Draft talk and of course, plenty of Notre Dame recruiting.

Below are the top articles from the week and our best videos.

SPRING PRACTICE NEWS, HIGHLIGHTS AND PREVIEW

Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 1

Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Quarterbacks

Notre Dame Speedster Chris Tyree Wants An Expanded Role In 2021

Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Spring Practice - Day 1

IB Insider: Latest We Are Hearing About The Notre Dame Offensive Line

Notre Dame Will Be Without Jarrett Patterson, Jacob Lacey and Kevin Austin For Spring Practice

Notre Dame 2021 Spring Preview

Notre Dame Spring Preview: Safeties

Notre Dame Announces Spring Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2021 Spring Football Roster

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game Announced

NOTRE DAME TEAM NEWS

Notre Dame Must Make Better Use Of Tight Ends And Backs In The Pass Game

The Athletic: Brian Kelly Ranked As The No. 3 Coach In College Football

Last Chance U: Five Notre Dame Veterans On Offense Face Final Opportunity To Make An Impact

Last Chance U: Four Notre Dame Veterans On Defense Face Final Opportunity To Make An Impact

Talking Brian Kelly, Top 25 Coaching Ranking, Notre Dame Coaches and the Irish Running Backs

NOTRE DAME RECRUITING

Notre Dame Dream Class: Offensive Recruits The Irish Must Sign

Notre Dame Dream Class: Defensive Recruits The Irish Must Sign

Notre Dame Prospect Profile: Jaylen Sneed, Linebacker

Top 2022 Tight End Holden Staes Sees Great Opportunity At Notre Dame

Notre Dame Commit Jaden Mickey A 'Perfect Fit' For Fighting Irish Program

Jaden Mickey Saw Notre Dame As The Total Package

Notre Dame Makes Top 10 For Dominant 2022 Safety

2023 LB Troy Ford Jr. Stunned By Recent Notre Dame Offer

2023 DB Peyton Bowen In 'Constant Communication' With Notre Dame

Notre Dame Visit In The Works For 2023 Star Linebacker

IB Recruiting Notebook: Notre Dame Standing Out With Top 2023 Prospects

NFL MOCK DRAFTS

Mel Kiper Jr: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Liam Eichenberg Go Round One

PFF Mock Draft: Three Notre Dame Players In Three Rounds

TOP VIDEOS

Notre Dame Mailbag

Notre Dame 2022 Recruiting Dream Class - Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Recruiting Dream Class - Defense

Is Brian Kelly The 3rd Best Coach In College Football?

Latest Intel About The Notre Dame Offensive Line

Spring Preview: Freshmen We Are Most Excited To See

Spring Preview: Breakout Young Players

Chris Tyree Wants An Expanded Role In The Notre Dame Backfield

