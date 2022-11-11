Notre Dame Football Commits Set For a Big Week Of Action In Week Twelve

It’s playoff time all across high school football. With so many big games on tap this week, several Notre Dame commits will be in action.

Let’s take a look at some of the premier matchups you should have your attention on over the next couple of days. It promises to be a week of great games, big performances and chaos.



RB JEREMIYAH LOVE - Christian Brothers (10-1) vs Marquette (10-1)

Christian Brothers got their playoff journey off to a hot start this past week, defeating Kirkwood by a score of 41-3. The Cadets were buoyed by Love, who rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries. Love also caught two passes for 21 yards and another score.

Offensively, Christian Brothers also received an outstanding performance from 2024 wide receiver target Jeremiah McClellan. He hauled in four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. McClellan also carried the ball three times for another 65 yards.

Christian Brothers (10-1) will take on Marquette (10-1) on Friday night in the second round of the state playoffs.



RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens (8-2) vs North Creek (5-4)

Lake Stevens put together a dominant performance last week against Bethel. They came out of that contest with a 63-0 victory in that particular matchup.

They will now be taking on an up and down North Creek (5-4) squad on Friday.

Lake Stevens is led by Limar, who is one of the better all purpose backs in all of high school football. He will be counted on in all areas of the offense to make an impact.



RB/WR DYLAN EDWARDS - Derby (8-2) at Washburn Rural (8-2)

In last week’s 76-28 victory over Lawrence, Edwards rushed for 206 yards and five touchdowns on just 13 carries. The senior also hauled in two receptions for 87 yards and another score through the air.

Edwards has put together another fantastic season, rushing for 1,590 yards and 27 touchdowns on just 144 carries. That is an absurd 11 yards per carry. Through the air, he also made 13 receptions for 205 yards and three more scores as a pass catcher.

Derby will be opposed by Washburn (8-2) on Friday.



WR RICO FLORES JR. - Folsom (9-1) vs Sheldon (8-3)

Coming off of a bye week last week, Folsom (9-1) enters the week ready for their matchup with Sheldon (8-3) on Friday.

Folsom will be led by Flores, who is one of the more productive wide receivers on the West Coast. In ten games, Flores leads the team with 898 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 59 receptions.



TE COOPER FLANAGAN - De La Salle (7-3) vs James Logan (7-3)

Flanagan has been a dominant football player on both sides of the ball for the Spartans. Despite playing a run heavy offense, he leads the squad with 22 receptions for 370 yards and three touchdowns on the year.

The senior is also a valuable member of the defensive line. He has recorded 35 total tackles in nine games played on that side of the football.

De La Salle defeated Clayton Valley Charter 42-6 last week. They will now face off against James Logan (7-3) on Friday night.



TE JACK LARSEN (2024) - Charlotte Catholic (9-2) at Grimsley (11-0)

In the lone matchup between Notre Dame commits this past week, Charlotte Catholic came out with a tremendous 48-22 victory over Reagan. Charlotte Catholic is led by Larsen, who has continued to make a gigantic impact for the team through the air.

Larsen made his impact felt. The junior pass catcher came down with yet another highlight reel catch on the night.

Reagan (8-3) unfortunately saw their season come to an end. That ended a tremendous career for offensive lineman Sam Pendleton, who is set to enroll at Notre Dame this winter.

Charlotte Catholic (9-2) will travel to Grimsley (11-0) on Friday night. It promises to be an extremely entertaining matchup.



OL JOE OTTING - Hayden (9-1) vs Columbus (5-5)

Otting and the Hayden squad are fresh off of a 22-19 victory over Wellsville last week. They will now take on Columbus on Friday night.

Columbus defeated Galena 21-14 last week. Hayden hopes to continue its massive momentum through the playoffs.



DE BRENAN VERNON - Mentor (8-3) at Medina (11-1)

Vernon has consistently been a dominant fixture on the defensive line for Mentor this season. After some up and down play early in the season, the team has been playing much more consistently. They are fresh off of a 19-14 victory over McKinley last week.

They will be traveling to Medina on Friday night. They defeated Wadsworth last week in a lopsided 49-35 victory.



DE BOUBACAR TRAORE - Catholic Memorial (8-0) vs Chelmsford (8-1)

On Saturday, the undefeated Catholic Memorial squad will be taking on Chelmsford (8-1). The Knights are coming off of a 41-14 win over Bridgewater-Raynham in the first round of the playoffs, which is due a lot to the impact that Traore has on the defensive side of the football.

They will face off against a talented Clemsford squad that defeated Highham 30-19 last week. It promises to be a competitive contest, projecting as Catholic Memorial’s biggest test of the season thus far.



LB DRAYK BOWEN - Andrean (8-3) vs Lafayette Central Catholic (9-3)

It’s hard to find a more impressive senior campaign than what Bowen has put together for Andrean. On the defensive side of the football, he leads the team with 115 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss. Bowen has also recorded three sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass breakups.

Bowen has also been a weapon at running back for the team, leading the squad with 1,104 rushing yards, 19 touchdowns and averaging seven yards per carry. He has also hauled in nine passes for 216 yards and three scores.

In Andrean’s 56-13 victory over Bremen last week, Bowen toted the rock for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. He also posted six tackles on the defensive side of the football.

He will again need to be a standout performer when the team takes on Lafayette Central Catholic (9-3) on Friday night.



LB PRESTON ZINTER - Central Catholic (7-2) vs Everett (8-1)

Zinter is a dynamic two way star for Central Catholic, making plays as a linebacker and tight end for the team. He helped lead the team to a dominant 46-14 victory over Braintree last week.

They will now take on Everett on Friday night, who presents a big challenge on Friday night. Everett is coming off of a big 33-14 win over Taunton last week.



CB CHRISTIAN GRAY - DeSmet Jesuit (6-5) vs Rock Ridge (8-2)

After a daunting start to the season, DeSmet has recovered and is playing its best football at the right time. They are coming off of a 27-17 victory over Troy-Buchanan last week.

DeSmet will be facing off against Rock Ridge, who comes into the contest after defeating Hazelwood Central 28-6 in their first round playoff game.

Gray will be a player to keep a close eye on in this game. He makes plays for DeSmet at cornerback, wide receiver and as a kick returner. He will need a massive performance to keep DeSmet alive.



S PEYTON BOWEN - Guyer (10-0) vs Marcus (6-4)

Guyer looks like an unstoppable force so far, heading into this playoff matchup against Marcus (6-4) with a 10-0 undefeated record. They are led by the Bowen brothers, Peyton and Eli, who are each dynamic defenders in the secondary for the talented squad.

In last week’s matchup against Rock Hill, Guyer came out on top 31-3. Marcus also is coming off of a dominant victory last week, leaving with a 50-7 over Plano East.

This will be arguably Guyer’s toughest test so far this season on Friday night.



S BEN MINICH - Lakota West (12-0) at Elder (10-2)

It was another dominant performance from Lakota West this past week, defeating Princeton by a score of 35-0. That was the team’s fourth shutout on the season defensively.

Minich is a big time performer for that defense that has surrendered just 7.7 points per game on the season so far. He is also a standout performer on the offensive side of the ball, and has also made an impact on special teams this season.

Lakota West (12-0) will travel Elder (10-2) on Friday night for the second round of the state playoffs.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter