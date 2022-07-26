Notre Dame Remains No. 1 In ESPN300 After Commits Move Around In Latest Rankings

Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class continues to dominate the rankings, and that is true after the latest recruiting rankings update from ESPN. Notre Dame has more ESPN300 and Top 100 ranked commits than any other program in 2023, and more could be on the way.

Notre Dame has seven players ranked in the ESPN Top 100 and 14 of its 20 commits are ranked in the ESPN300.

Defensive end Keon Keeley is the highest ranked Irish commit, checking in at No. 24. That's a high ranking for sure, but I would argue that Keeley is woefully underrated in the ESPN rankings. He's a top-five prospect, of that I have no doubt.

Texas safety Peyton Bowen had a big jump in the rankings, moving up to No. 30 in the ESPN rankings. That's a 19-spot jump for Bowen, who was a standout at the Under Armour Future 50 this month.

Another Texas standout is next on the rankings with wide receiver Braylon James checking in as the No. 54 overall player in the country. Offensive lineman Charles Jagusah is next on the list, checking in as the No. 77 overall player in the nation.

Houston cornerback Micah Bell is Notre Dame's biggest riser, jumping into the Top 100 at the No. 82 overall spot. That's a 46-spot jump for Bell, who blew people away with elite track times this spring. Bell is also one of four Notre Dame commits in the Top 100 that are from the state of Texas.

Next on the list is the fourth Texas commit for the Irish, and that is wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, who ranks as the nation's No. 87 overall player. Linebacker Drayk Bowen rounds out the Top 100 for Notre Dame, ranking as the country's No. 89 overall player.

Ohio defensive end Brenan Vernon is next on the list, ranking as the No. 108 player in the ESPN rankings. He is followed by cornerback Christian Gray, who ranks No. 150 overall. That makes nine overall Irish commits in the Top 150 ranking by ESPN. Safety Adon Shuler ranks No. 170 on the list and defensive tackle Devan Houstan ranks as the No. 185 overall player in the country.

Defensive end Boubacar Traore ranks as the No. 217 player on the rankings, wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. ranks as the No. 222 overall player and running back Jayden Limar rounds out the ESPN300 list for Notre Dame, coming in as the No. 254 overall player.

All three of Notre Dame's receiver commits, all four of its defensive line commits and all four of its secondary commits are ranked in the ESPN300.

Several top Notre Dame targets are also in the ESPN300, including a pair of Top 100 players.

Louisiana linebacker Jaiden Ausberry ranks as the No. 38 overall player in the country by ESPN. Ausberry is slated to make a commitment on August 4th, and Notre Dame remains the leader in his recruitment heading into that decision.

St. Louis athlete Jeremiyah Love is ranked as the No. 95 overall player in the country. He is expected to make a decision this summer, and Notre Dame currently stands in a very good position with Love.

Defender Samuel M'Pemba isn't nearly as close to a decision, but he is a top Notre Dame target. M'Pemba is ranked as the No. 33 overall player in the land.

