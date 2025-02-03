Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, Kevin Durant Debut 'Oregon Ducks' Colorways vs. Portland Trailblazers
The Oregon Ducks brand is synonymous with Phil Knight and the Nike brand. Nike is synonymous with fashion and culture. Oregon’s signature green and yellow colors have become a staple in the sneaker community, both on and off the court or field. The Phoenix Suns made the trip to Portland for a game against the Trail Blazers and All-NBA and All-Star players Devin Booker and Kevin Durant debuted an Oregon Duck colorway of the Nike Book 1’s and the KD17’.
The Suns lost a 127-108 game in the Moda Center, but Booker had a spectacular performance racking up 37 points, five assists, and four rebounds on 11/16 from the field and 2/6 from three-point land.
Durant contributed 22 points, three assists, and one rebound on 9/18 from the field and 1/4 from deep. The Suns are a disappointing 25-23 on the season, but the stars at least look good on the floor with their Ducks colorways.
Portland is behind Phoenix, currently 20-29 as the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference. However, the Trailblazers have won seven out of their last eight games. The win against the Suns was Portland's third consecutive.
While Booker and Durant weren't in Eugene, their appearance in the state of Oregon inspired them to give the Ducks some love, wearing green and yellow during their pregame warm-ups.
On the same night that the Suns played the Trailblazers, the Dallas Mavericks shook the sports world by trading superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Both Booker and Durant learned about the trade while on the Suns bench, and they appeared as surprised as everyone.
The Nike Book 1 "Oregon Ducks" was revealed in home and away colorways via Oregon Ducks' social media pages. The colorway will be worn by both the Oregon Men’s and Women’s basketball teams. Booker has also shared a PE colorway with the USC Trojans and their basketball teams. The rivalry seems to extend outside of the lines of play into the fashion now.
The Trailblazers and the Suns will play each other again in Portland on Monday night. Will Phoenix's stars have any more Oregon gear ready to debut?
