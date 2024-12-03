Indiana's Curt Cignetti Wins Big Ten Coach of the Year, Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Snubbed?
The Big Ten announced on Tuesday that Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti was voted by the media and the coaches as the Big Ten Coach of the Year. Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning presumably finished in second behind Cignetti after leading the Ducks to an undefeated regular season and the No. 1 ranking.
Led by Cignetti in his first year at Indiana, the Hoosiers finished 11-1 with their only loss coming to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Unlike Lanning, Cignetti will not be competing in the Big Ten Championship Game after losing the tiebreaker to the Penn State Nittany Lions.
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks beat the Washington Huskies 49-14 and will be off to the Big Ten Championship game next week. How do this week's Big Ten Power Rankings shake out after the Ohio State lost to the Michigan Wolverines?
1. Oregon Ducks: 12-0 (Last Week: 1)
The Oregon Ducks wrapped up their perfect 12-0 regular season with a resounding 49-14 win over the rival Washington Huskies. The win snapped a three game losing streak to Washington dating back to the 2022 season. Big Ten title game against Penn State is up next for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team.
Next Game: 12/7 vs. Penn State
2. Penn State Nittany Lions 11-1 (Last Week: 3)
Penn State came into the weekend not expecting to make the Big Ten title game, but with a win over Maryland and a shocking Ohio State loss, they backdoor their way in. Now they can earn a first round bye in the College Football Playoff with a win over the Ducks.
Next Game: 12/7 vs. Oregon
3. Ohio State Buckeyes: 10-2 (Last Week: 2)
What a disaster this weekend was for Ohio State. The Buckeyes lost for the fourth straight year vs. the rival Michigan Wolverines. Adding insult to injury, Michigan is having a down year and are led by a first year coach. Luckily for Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, he can take some of the heat off if with a deep run in the College Football Playoff, assuming they get one of the at-large bids.
4. Indiana Hoosiers: 11-1 (Last Week: 4)
The Indiana Hoosiers took out their anger from the loss a week ago in a 66-0 thumping over Purdue. Indiana will await the final College Football Playoff rankings released after conference championship weekend, but they should be safe and get an at-large bid at 11-1.
5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 9-3 (Last Week: 5)
The Illinois Fighting Illini have flown under the radar all season long. They finished off the regular season winning their last three games en route to going 9-3. Hats off to coach Bret Bielema.
6. Iowa Hawkeyes: 8-4 (Last Week: 6)
Iowa does what Iowa does. The Hawkeyes beat rival Nebraska in a low scoring 13-10 affair to pick up their eighth win of the year.
7. Michigan Wolverines: 7-5 (Last Week: 10)
Michigan had a very subpar 2024 season coming off of their national championship. All of that will be forgotten after their stunning win at Ohio State.
8. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 7-5 (Last Week: 7)
Minnesota ended their regular season with a win over Wisconsin. It’s always a sweet feeling to beat your rival, but even more so when you do it on their home field to prevent them from making a bowl game.
9. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 7-5 (Last Week: NR)
Rutgers ended their season the right way with a 41-14 win over Michigan State. Following eight seasons in a row missing a bowl game, Rutgers will make a bowl game for the second straight year.
10. Washington Huskies: 6-6 (Last Week: 8 )
Washington got dominated by their rival, the No. 1 team in the land, Oregon Ducks. Former Husky coach Kalen DeBoer isn’t walking though that door to beat Oregon anymore.
Dropped From Rankings: USC Trojans
