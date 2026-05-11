Dan Lanning's Coaching Salary Ranking Makes Oregon's Future Plans Clear

EUGENE, Ore. - The college football coaching carousel seemed to spin faster than ever towards the end of the 2025 season and into the offseason. And with various Power 4 programs looking to secure their next head coach, the financial stakes around hiring and retaining elite coaches reached a new level.

Several high-profile jobs opened across the country, and the contracts that followed continued to raise the ceiling of what it takes to crack the list of college football’s highest-paid head coaches.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the constant speculation surrounding Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and his name surfacing in conversations tied to major openings over the last several years, Lanning has remained firm in his stance about staying in Eugene.

“The grass is damn green in Eugene.” Dan Lanning

That quote has become synonymous with Lanning’s commitment to Oregon, and the university has backed that loyalty financially.

According to a list published by Wilson Alexander of On3, Lanning ranks No. 10 among the highest-paid college football coaches in the country at $10.6 million annually.

Highest Paid Coaches in College Football

According to Alexander, the 10 highest-paid coaches in college football are as follows:

1. Curt Cignetti, Indiana — $13.02 million

T-2 Kirby Smart, Georgia — $13 million

T-2. Lane Kiffin, LSU — $13 million

T-4. Ryan Day, Ohio State — $12.5 million

T-4. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama — $12.5 million

T-6. Lincoln Riley, USC — $11.5 million

T-6. Dabo Swinney, Clemson — $11.5 million

8. Steve Sarkisian, Texas — $11.05 million

9. Mike Elko, Texas A&M — $10.75 million

10. Dan Lanning, Oregon — $10.6 million

Lanning signed a contract extension in 2025 that runs through 2030, and after winning 10 regular-season games, an automatic one-year extension clause was triggered.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shake hands after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Lanning's deal is reportedly worth roughly $65.4 million over its duration and is fully guaranteed if he were fired without cause, which shows just how invested Oregon is in the 40-year-old coach. If another school attempted to pry Lanning away from Eugene, it would also face a $20 million buyout.

Those are staggering numbers, but they make a lot of sense when looking at the results.

Lanning holds a 48-8 overall record at Oregon and has already climbed to fourth all-time in coaching victories in program history. Only Mike Bellotti (116), Rich Brooks (91) and Len Casanova (82) remain ahead of him.

Offensive Coach Mike Bellotti consoles Danny O'Neil in the closing moments of the 1995 Rose Bowl game. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Lanning's Outlook at Oregon

Under Lanning, Oregon has also become a consistent College Football Playoff contender while successfully navigating the transition into the Big Ten Conference.

For the 2025 season alone, Lanning reportedly earned between $750,000 and $850,000 in performance incentives tied to Oregon’s playoff run.

The numbers surrounding Lanning are undoubtedly significant, but perhaps the most impressive part is his trajectory.

At just 40 years old, Lanning is operating at a pace that compares favorably to some of the sport’s biggest names. Nick Saban was only beginning his first head coaching job at Toledo at the same age. Kirby Smart had just completed his first season at Georgia. Curt Cignetti was still an assistant coach.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning meet during warm ups before the start of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA college football game between Oregon and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. News Joshua L Jones | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now, Lanning already finds himself firmly inside college football’s top financial tier.

For Oregon, Lanning represents more than just another highly paid coach. He represents long-term stability, national relevance and the belief that the Ducks can finally capture their first national championship.

Financially, Oregon has given Lanning every tool necessary to compete with the sport’s elite, and based on his trajectory, the Ducks are betting this partnership can deliver not just one national title, but potentially multiple in the years ahead.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.