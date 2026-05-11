Dan Lanning's Coaching Salary Ranking Makes Oregon's Future Plans Clear
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EUGENE, Ore. - The college football coaching carousel seemed to spin faster than ever towards the end of the 2025 season and into the offseason. And with various Power 4 programs looking to secure their next head coach, the financial stakes around hiring and retaining elite coaches reached a new level.
Several high-profile jobs opened across the country, and the contracts that followed continued to raise the ceiling of what it takes to crack the list of college football’s highest-paid head coaches.
Despite the constant speculation surrounding Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and his name surfacing in conversations tied to major openings over the last several years, Lanning has remained firm in his stance about staying in Eugene.
“The grass is damn green in Eugene.”Dan Lanning
That quote has become synonymous with Lanning’s commitment to Oregon, and the university has backed that loyalty financially.
According to a list published by Wilson Alexander of On3, Lanning ranks No. 10 among the highest-paid college football coaches in the country at $10.6 million annually.
Highest Paid Coaches in College Football
According to Alexander, the 10 highest-paid coaches in college football are as follows:
1. Curt Cignetti, Indiana — $13.02 million
T-2 Kirby Smart, Georgia — $13 million
T-2. Lane Kiffin, LSU — $13 million
T-4. Ryan Day, Ohio State — $12.5 million
T-4. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama — $12.5 million
T-6. Lincoln Riley, USC — $11.5 million
T-6. Dabo Swinney, Clemson — $11.5 million
8. Steve Sarkisian, Texas — $11.05 million
9. Mike Elko, Texas A&M — $10.75 million
10. Dan Lanning, Oregon — $10.6 million
Lanning signed a contract extension in 2025 that runs through 2030, and after winning 10 regular-season games, an automatic one-year extension clause was triggered.
Lanning's deal is reportedly worth roughly $65.4 million over its duration and is fully guaranteed if he were fired without cause, which shows just how invested Oregon is in the 40-year-old coach. If another school attempted to pry Lanning away from Eugene, it would also face a $20 million buyout.
Those are staggering numbers, but they make a lot of sense when looking at the results.
Lanning holds a 48-8 overall record at Oregon and has already climbed to fourth all-time in coaching victories in program history. Only Mike Bellotti (116), Rich Brooks (91) and Len Casanova (82) remain ahead of him.
Dan Lanning's Outlook at Oregon
Under Lanning, Oregon has also become a consistent College Football Playoff contender while successfully navigating the transition into the Big Ten Conference.
For the 2025 season alone, Lanning reportedly earned between $750,000 and $850,000 in performance incentives tied to Oregon’s playoff run.
The numbers surrounding Lanning are undoubtedly significant, but perhaps the most impressive part is his trajectory.
At just 40 years old, Lanning is operating at a pace that compares favorably to some of the sport’s biggest names. Nick Saban was only beginning his first head coaching job at Toledo at the same age. Kirby Smart had just completed his first season at Georgia. Curt Cignetti was still an assistant coach.
Now, Lanning already finds himself firmly inside college football’s top financial tier.
For Oregon, Lanning represents more than just another highly paid coach. He represents long-term stability, national relevance and the belief that the Ducks can finally capture their first national championship.
Financially, Oregon has given Lanning every tool necessary to compete with the sport’s elite, and based on his trajectory, the Ducks are betting this partnership can deliver not just one national title, but potentially multiple in the years ahead.
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Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.