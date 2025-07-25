Dillon Gabriel Reveals What It Takes to Win Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterback Job
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel is underway in his first NFL training camp. The former Oregon Ducks star spoke before practice on Friday about what it will take for him to win the starting job in Cleveland.
Dillon Gabriel: "I'm Just Focused on Today"
Dillon Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He in in a crowded quarterback room with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Deshaun Watson. Gabriel was asked on Friday about what it would take for him to win the job. Here was his response.
“It’s just focusing on where I’m at today,” Gabriel said. “I think a lot of people are focused on results, but the more you can just be right where you feet are, the results will come. For me, I’m just focused on today.”
Gabriel is being patient and understands that if he takes care of business on his end, the results will follow.
According to reports, the Browns have been very impressed with Dillon Gabriel so far. NFL reporter Judy Bautista said earlier this week on NFL Network that the Browns have liked what they have seen from him.
“They were impressed with his processing speed to the point where they said in the spring they were putting more on his plate than they initially thought they were going to do for him,” Bautista said. “They kept giving him more information because he was absorbing so much.”
Dillon Gabriel has six years of collegiate experience under his belt and that is clearly paying off for him.
Quarterback Decisions Looming for Browns
Dillon Gabriel is just one of the five quarterbacks on the Browns roster. Deshaun Watson is currently still recovering from a torn achilles he suffered last season so as of now, it’s in between Gabriel, Sanders, Flacco, and Pickett.
A big question that will have to be answered is how many of these quarterbacks will be on the Browns when the season gets underway. NFL teams typically have 2-3 quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, with the option to also have quarterbacks on the practice squad.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry was asked if he thinks there is a possibility of being able to keep all four of these quarterbacks. Berry said “I do.”
If they were to keep all four of these quarterbacks, it would likely mean that three of them would be on the 53-man roster and one would be on the practice squad. However, for one of them to be on the practice squad would also have to mean they cleared the 24-hour waiver period. This would mean the other 31 teams would have a day to sign that player to their active roster. If he cleared waivers, he could just go back to the Browns practice squad.
Another curveball that could be thrown into the situation is if Deshaun Watson is healthy enough to play during the season. Watson still has two years on a massive guaranteed contract with the Browns.