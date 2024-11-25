Ducks Digest

Can Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Win Heisman Trophy Over Colorado's Travis Hunter?

What are Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel's betting odds to win the Heisman trophy? The oddsmakers currently favor Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty and Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter?

Ally Osborne

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) avoids a tackle by Wisconsin linebacker John Pius (0) while running for a first down during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Oregon beat Wisconsin 16-13.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) avoids a tackle by Wisconsin linebacker John Pius (0) while running for a first down during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Oregon beat Wisconsin 16-13. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
What are the betting odds for Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel to win the Heisman Trophy before the award ceremony on Dec. 14?

Oregon sailed through this week with a bye, as the squad is getting some much needed recuperation time. So, taking into account Gabriel’s lackluster performance in the Ducks’ 16-13 win against the Wisconsin Badgers during the previous week and the results of this weeks’ matchups, do the Vegas oddsmakers give him a chance to win the Heisman?

According to Vegas Insider, Gabriel is solidly fourth in the race for the prestigious award. Across seven major betting websites, Gabriel's odds are around +5000 to +6600 for the Heisman race.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ahead of Gabriel in the Heisman race according to Vegas Insider is Miami quarterback Cam Ward (+1000 to +1400), Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (+600 to +750), and Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter (-1000 to -650). 

Hunter is clearly the favorite for the Heisman, as the two-way star currently has 1,036 yards and 11 touchdowns off of 82 receptions in the passing game while also lining up on the other side of the ball to play in Colorado’s secondary. Even in Colorado’s most recent loss to Kansas this weekend, Hunter scored two of the Buffaloes’ three touchdowns of the game, keeping Colorado in the game until the fourth quarter. Colorado lost to Kansas 21-37.

Jeanty is another favorite, and arguably Hunters’ biggest challenger for the award. The junior is putting on a master class, picking up 2,062 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns off 275 carries. Jeanty has scored a touchdown in all but one of Boise State’s regular season games. The only argument working against Jeanty is the strength of schedule for Boise State not being as impressive as Colorado’s given their Mountain West peers.

So, why is Gabriel currently fourth in the Heisman Trophy lineup? The most obvious answer to this question is Gabriel’s most recent performance against the Wisconsin Badgers. For the first time all season, Gabriel didn’t score a single offensive touchdown.

In the passing game, went 22-31 with 218 yards, but several decisions in mid to deep range passes and an interception in the first half left Oregon with serious trouble moving down the field. Gabriel only completed 43 percent of his passing attempts over 15-yards. The Ducks were 5 for 15 on third down conversions and 1 for 2 on fourth down conversions, two statistics Gabriel did contribute to.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) is pressured by Wisconsin linebacker Aaron Witt (59) during the first quarter of their
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) is pressured by Wisconsin linebacker Aaron Witt (59) during the first quarter of their game Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, that isn’t to say there weren’t any bright spots for the Heisman hopeful against the Badgers. Entering the fourth quarter, coach Dan Lanning decided to let Gabriel go for it on fourth down. Gabriel threaded the needle for a 15-yard pass to tight end Terrance Ferguson for an Oregon first down, something the Ducks desperately needed, and a play that led to Oregon’s only touchdown of the game from running back Jordan James.

At this point, it seems Hunter is primed as the favorite in a race between him and Jeanty. It’s doubtful Gabriel’s upcoming performance against Oregon’s rival in the Washington Huskies will produce anything to put him above his Heisman peers. The problem for Gabriel is the strength of talent gunning for this award.

Gabriel will hit Rich Brooks Field at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 30 for Oregon’s final game of the regular season against the Washington Huskies at 4:30 p.m. PT.

ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

