Justin Herbert Turns Heads After Dating Rumors With Pop Star
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is entering his sixth year in the NFL and has kept a very low profile, despite being in one of the biggest markets. The Eugene-native and former Oregon Ducks star has always shied away from being the center of attention, often pushing away the spotlight by praising his teammates in an admirable way.
However, entering the 2025 NFL season, the spotlight has found Herbert with pop star dating rumors.
Justin Herbert Pop Star Dating Rumors
Social media is buzzing with photos of Herbert and pop star Madison Beer at a filming session of her newest music video.
The Grammy-nominated Beer is an American singer and songwriter and is extremely popular. In 2012, Justin Bieber "discovered" Beer through her YouTube cover "At Last" on Twitter. Bieber's then-manager, Scooter Braun, signed her.
The dating rumors between Beer and former Offensive Rookie Of The Year Herbert are unconfirmed but internet sleuths are dissecting every aspect of their online profiles. On Instagram, Beer follows Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker's girlfriend, Annie Buerk. Beer and Herbert do not follow each other but she has "liked" photos of Herbert on the Chargers' account.
Herbert Beloved By Coach Jim Harbaugh, GM Joe Hortiz
This offseason, Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz joked that he "hates" Herbert because of how perfect he is.
"Being around him for a year plus now, he's brilliant, so intelligent. As a guy, when I look at Justin, I'll be honest with you, I hate Justin because he's got everything," Hortiz joked on the Pat McAfee Show. "Six-foot-six, he's beautiful. He's got pinpoint accuracy. He's athletic as can be. He never looks out of breath. He throws the ball through the wall. He's smart.... I hate him."
Herbert's intelligence and exciting ability are not lost on coach Jim Harbaugh, either.
“This is from the heart. This is the truth. Justin Herbert’s biggest weakness is all of those that he’s counting on on offense — coaches, offensive line, playmakers, receivers, running backs — to get up to his level,” Harbaugh said. “I wake up every day to try to get to his level.”
Hortiz and Harbaugh have not held back - Herbert is a star and they want to give him enough weapons to take a big leap in 2025.
The Chargers added 21 players in NFL free agency, highlighted by offensive additions of running back Najee Harris and tight end Tyler Conklin.
Herbert's Outlook For 2025 Season
Entering season two with Harbaugh in charge, the franchise has reason for optimism.
In Herbert's 17 games in 2024, he finished with a 65.9 completion percentage. He threw for 23 touchdowns and 3,870 yards, while also recording two rushing touchdowns. Herbert was 11th in the league in quarterback rating and ranked sixth among quarterbacks in yards per attempt when not pressured.
The next hurdle for Herbert and the Chargers is the postseason. Herbert has reached the NFL playoffs twice but has yet to win a postseason game.
Herbert's Oregon Legacy
Herbert shined for this hometown Ducks, leaving behind an extensive legacy. In 2019 as a senior, Herbert helped Oregon to a Pac-12 Championship victory and Rose Bowl win. Here are some of his other career highlights:
- Finished second in Oregon history in touchdown passes (95) and passing yards (10,541)
- Oregon's all-time leader in pass completions (827) and pass attempts (1,293)
- Broke the Ducks' program record for most touchdown passes (54) and passing yards (5,904) inside Autzen Stadium
- Second player in Pac-12 history to win the William V. Campbell Trophy