Live Score Updates As Oregon Battles Through Injuries vs. Minnesota
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have their second-to-last home game of the season against the Minnesota Golden Gophers for a Friday-night showdown. This is the first and only Friday game this season Autzen Stadium will host during the regular season.
For the 8-1 (5-1, Big Ten) overall Ducks, they enter this game after a nail-biting win against the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road. Special teams were a huge theme for Oregon against the Hawkeyes, with kicker Atticus Sappington punching in 125 yards and 9 points in field goals, including the 39 yard game winner on the final play for the Ducks.
Against the 6-3 Golden Gophers, the Ducks face off against yet another defensive-minded team. Minnesota tops of the conference in sacks with 32 so far this season. The Gophers rank No. 51 in the NCAA with opponent points scored per game and No. 41 in opponents yards per game. For the Ducks, capitalizing on Minnesota's struggles to create turnovers and finding a way to win out in the trenches are both key for a victory.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top.
First Quarter
Oregon won the coin toss and chose to receive the ball to start the game.
PREGAME
Oregon offensive tackle Alex Harkey appears to be starting again for the Ducks, according to his involvement in pregame warmups. Harkey was listed as questionable on Oregon's official availability report. The Ducks might also get tight end Kenyon Sadiq back from injury against Minnesota, according to GoDucks.com editor Rob Moseley:
Oregon Ducks Injury Report
Questionable
Kenyon Sadiq, tight end
Devon Jackson, linebacker
Tionne Gray, defensive lineman
Alex Harkey, offensive lineman
Out
Dakorien Moore, wide receiver
Gary Bryant Jr., wide receiver
Sione Laulea, defensive back
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Da'Juan Riggs, running back
Jayden Limar, running back
Gernorris Wilson, offensive lineman
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver
Minnesota Gold Gophers Injury Report
Questionable
Rushawn Lawrence, defensive lineman
Out
Kenric Lanier II, wide receiver
Garrison Monroe, defensive back
Simon Seidl, defensive back
Aluma Nkele, offensive lineman
Theorin Randle, defensive lineman
Iowa Win Recap
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who fought the Hawkeyes through a broken nose, put up a 62 percent passing accuracy, one of the worst accuracies he's had this season, for 112 yards and one interception.
Against the Hawkeyes, starting running back Noah Whittington stepped up to run the rock, going for 118 yards off 17 carries. Running back Dierre Hill Jr. got the sole offensive touchdown of the day with a 19 yards hard fought rush.
Offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson stepped in for injured right tackle Alex Harkey, and continued to help the trenches excel for Oregon minus one false start in the first half.
Dante Moore Talks About Iowa's Final Two Minute Drill
During a weekly media availability, Moore admitted he had never done a two-minute drill to finish a game before. That drive include a 24-yard first down throw to wide receiver Malik Benson that stands out as one of many highlights in the final few for Oregon.
“And during that moment, I didn't feel nervous at all, to be honest. We took the field as a whole huddle, like everybody was looking at me. I tell everybody, take a deep breath. Like, just embrace this moment. Of course, Atticus made a great kick at the end, give all the credit to him. He was on fire that day, especially with the weather, the conditions it was in. But I don't know, I kind of was thinking about Patrick Mahomes too.”
Minnesota's PJ Fleck Comments on Dan Lanning
Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had quite the amount of praise for Lanning in his pregame press conference before facing the Ducks.
"I think Lanning doesn’t get enough credit for how he connects that football team, how invested they are, how good they are, how well they play collectively together. Especially on the defensive side of the ball. We know he’s a really good defensive mind. He’s a great person, he’s a great coach," said Fleck.
Ducks Break Out New Helmet Combination
For the first time in the modern era, the Oregon Ducks released a white and green striped helmet with an Oregon "O" on the side. The helmet, featuring a white marble base, is the third marble helmet Oregon has worn in program history, and the third time the Ducks wore a marble helmet this season.
Oregon's History with Minnesota
This will be the first time Oregon faces off against Minnesota since the 2003 Sun Bowl, where Oregon lost to the Gophers 31-30 in El Paso, Texas.
The Gophers currently lead the series with the Ducks, being 3-1 for the overall record. Oregon's only win against Minnesota came in the Sun Bowl in 1999, where the Ducks clinched the "W" going 24-20.
Oregon's first game against Minnesota happened in 1961 in Minneapolis. The Gophers have never played the Ducks in Autzen Stadium until this weekend.