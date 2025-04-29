Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Receives Offensive Depth Through NFL Draft
EUGENE – The Los Angeles Chargers organization has set former Oregon Duck and starting quarterback Justin Herbert up for offensive success. The Bolts have reloaded their roster with several new offensive weapons. These additions include wide receivers Tre Harris and Mike Williams, running back Omarion Hampton, and tight end Oronde Gadsden II.
Despite having limited offensive weapons in 2024, Herbert made the most of what he had. He found ways to win tight games and ultimately exceeded expectations for the season.
Rookie Ladd McConkey stepped up in the passing game, leading the team in receiving yards and flashing real potential. But beyond McConkey, the Chargers lacked reliable playmakers.
The Chargers’ ground attack was also subpar, ranking just 17th in the NFL in rushing yards per game. While Herbert delivered and individual performances stood out at times, the offense as a whole struggled to consistently produce.
With the additions of these four proven offensive players, the Chargers’ front office is making it a point to generate a more explosive offense with more options and playmakers for Herbert in 2025.
How The Chargers are Giving Quaterback Justin Herbert More Options in 2025:
Rushing Attack:
With the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chargers selected former North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton. The decision to make Hampton a Bolt was a “unanimous” one, according to general manager Joe Hortiz.
Last season, Hampton recorded 1,660 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 281 carries. He earned Second-Team All-American honors, First-Team All-ACC recognition, and was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award (given to the nation’s top running back) in each of the past two seasons.
"I love — love — the production," Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said. "Fired up to get an outstanding football player who really loves football and can score the ball."
Hampton was also the only player in the FBS to rush for 1,500-plus yards and 15-plus touchdowns in both 2023 and 2024.
The former Tar Heel wasn’t the only addition the Chargers made in the backfield. They also signed Najee Harris after he spent the past four seasons with the Steelers.
With both of these additions, the Chargers are working on developing a strong rushing attack to support Justin Herbert.
Expanding the Receiver Room:
The Chargers addressed a major offensive need by reloading the receiver room through the draft and free agency. Hortiz and Harbaugh added several receivers with the hope of giving Herbert a deeper, more versatile group than last season, which was dominated by McConkey.
They started by selecting Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
With McConkey having a breakout rookie season while quickly developing chemistry with Herbert in 2024, the hope is that Harris can follow a similar trajectory and become another reliable option early.
In the fifth round, the Chargers added more firepower with the selection of KeAndre Lambert-Smith (No. 158 overall). Lambert-Smith led Auburn in all major receiving categories in 2024. He caught 50 passes for 981 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging over 81 yards per game (the second-most in the SEC).
Veteran wideout Mike Williams also returns to Los Angeles after splitting time with the Jets and Steelers last season.
The former No. 7 overall pick adds experience and size to the receiving corps. While limited to 21 catches for 298 yards and one touchdown in 2024, he remains a proven red-zone target and can serve as a leader for the younger receivers.
With McConkey, Harris, Lambert-Smith, and Williams in the mix, the Chargers have reshaped their receiving corps into a multi-dimensional unit that could offer Herbert a much more dynamic and balanced passing attack in 2025.
Tight End – Oronde Gadsden II
The Chargers traded up to No. 165 to draft tight end Oronde Gadsden II. Gadsden finished his collegiate career as the most productive tight end in Syracuse history.
He finished his career with 141 catches for 1,970 yards and set multiple school records, including 73 receptions in 2024, the fourth-most by any FBS tight end.
Gadsden gives Justin Herbert a reliable target and adds versatility as both a pass-catcher and blocker in the Chargers' offense.