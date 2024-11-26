What Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Said Before Washington Huskies Matchup
EUGENE—After a bye week, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks are preparing to face rivals, the Washington Huskies, at home in Autzen Stadium. Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media on Monday night about the matchup.
“Last week was about preparing for ourselves, what we can improve. And then this week’s really going to be about Washington,” said Lanning.
Despite Oregon already securing a spot in the Big Ten Conference Championship, the Ducks are just one game away from completing an undefeated regular season.
The upcoming matchup against Washington holds extra weight for the Ducks, who have yet to beat the Huskies under Lanning. The game is also significant for defensive back Jabbar Muhammad, who transferred from Washington to Oregon.
Since the beginning of the season, Lanning has preached about the team playing its best football by the end of November. That time is now, and the Ducks are focused on achieving this goal.
Opening Statement
“All right, fans are excited and making an impact. This will be a fun game for us. I think we had a really good first practice here today, kind of hopping into Washington—certainly a team that has some talent and is a really well-coached team. I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Fisch and the job that he’s done. I had an opportunity to go against him before, and I think he always does a good job with his team. You can see that with this group.”
Lanning on Washington
“I think what they’ve always done a good job of is adapting to the personnel they have and taking advantage of it. But you see things that cause stress on both sides of the ball. Obviously, it’s a different defense now that they’re running in Washington, but they still cause stress. They make it tough for you to game plan because they have answers within their scheme. And again, they make an impact out there on the field.”
Lanning on Washington’s Quarterbacks
“Yeah, as a guy that can operate, he has great athleticism, but he can make great throws as well. I think you see that show up. So, I don’t see a huge change in their system. Both guys can operate the system. It just becomes a threat from a run game standpoint—what he can do with his legs. He’s very athletic. You have to be aware of where he’s at at all times. And then, Rogers has also been a guy that’s won a lot of football games and can throw the ball really well too. So, they do a good job matching their scheme to those guys’ traits and skill sets.”
Lanning on Washington Running Back Jonah Coleman
“I told our team earlier, I think this is as talented a back as we’ve seen, besides Jeanty earlier this season. I think they’re both very comparable. He’s a guy that, when he gets to the second level, he looks for contact. He breaks more tackles probably than anyone else we’ve seen as well—a lot of yards after contact. He’s a great one-cut runner and stop-and-go guy. You see that acceleration from him at the second level. He’s a really talented player. It’s going to take our best effort to get him on the ground.”
Lanning on the Challenge of Facing a Team That Hasn’t Named a Starting Quarterback
“This is a team that’s played multiple quarterbacks throughout the season, so we’ve seen a little bit of both guys. There’ve been times where they’ve actually had both guys out there on the field at the same time. I don’t think it presents a huge challenge either way. We’re going to prepare for both because they’ve utilized both throughout the year.”
Lanning on the Bye Week
“First, we just start by looking at ourselves, right? Evaluating where the areas are that we can improve. What are our strengths? Finding ways to build into those strengths. And then getting legs back, getting ourselves back. Attacking the weight room. We saw great jumps in our numbers in the weight room this past week, whether it’s our squat power numbers or just our speeds on the field. Those are all positives we’re taking into this game.”
Lanning on How He Motivates
“It’s always about performance, right? It’s always about what we’re able to do on the field. I’ve said it several times—motivation is overrated. Our guys have to want to go out there and execute at a really high level. Since the beginning of the season, we’ve talked about playing our best football at the end of November. Well, we’re there, right? So this is our opportunity to go play our best football against a good team.”
Lanning on Washington’s Defense
“They’re sound. I think they have a great understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of every defense they call. Because of that, they can play into those strengths or adjust for the weaknesses. They do a good job changing up the picture. They can play zone. They can play man. I think they’re just extremely well-coached.”
Lanning on Washington’s Receivers
“Yeah, great players. When you put the ball close to them, they do a great job of attacking it. They have big catch radiuses. You can tell they’re not guys you can necessarily leave on an island. They’re going to compete for the ball. Those are guys we have to be aware of at all times.”
Lanning on Oregon Being the Only Undefeated Team in College Football
“I think anytime in college football, it’s about consistency throughout the year—what it takes to win tight games, games with a bigger or wider spread. Ultimately, being able to play consistent football throughout the season is key.”
Lanning on What Playing Washington Means for Jabbar Muhammad
“I’m sure it means a ton. In fact, I know it means a ton. But I think he knows that it’s more about going out there and executing than anything else.”
Lanning on Senior Day
“It’s potentially their last opportunity to play here in Autzen. You want to make sure you send them off the right way. The later you get in your career, the faster and faster these seasons and moments go by. I think this will be a special moment for all those guys stepping onto the field. We want to give them the opportunity to enjoy their senior day.”
Lanning on Using the Bye Week to Recruit
“Regardless of where the bye week falls, it’s about your ability to take advantage of the time allotted to you. If it was earlier, we would’ve tried to do the same thing. But ultimately, we always want to make the most of every moment. There’s a little bit of chaos in college football right now with signing day, portal windows, and all those things changing. I think we’re all learning how to adapt. But you certainly don’t let moments like the bye week go by.”
Lanning on the Rivalry
“It’s a great opportunity. College football rivalries are extremely special. That’s one of the things that makes this fun—the excitement surrounding the fans, the alumni, and the people who have been part of games like this for a long time. It means a lot to us, certainly. But ultimately, it is another game, right? It’s the next game. You don’t play with emotion—it’s about execution over emotion. These games are going to have emotion; that’s how they’re played. But that’s not what leads to success on the field.”
Lanning on the Seniors
“I’m very proud of those guys. More than believing in me, I’m proud of them for believing in themselves and what they can create. It’s a player-led team. Those guys have done an unbelievable job of setting our culture and creating what we’ve been able to accomplish so far this season.”
