Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel On Tez Johnson's Return From Injury: 'We Need Him'
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished the regular season with one of his most efficient performances of the season as he led the Ducks to a 49-21 win over the Washington Huskies. Gabriel ended the season completing 16 of 23 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns.
The Ducks got Tez Johnson back after the star wide receiver missed time with an injury. Johnson had three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Huskies. After the game, Gabriel spoke about Johnson's impact on the team goes beyond just the field.
"I think more than playing, I think it helps with overall morale, his lively energy, and of course when he gets the ball in his hands. There's a lot that comes with that. We love Tez, we need him and he's a big part of what we do," Gabriel said.
Despite only spending one season in Eugene, Gabriel said he knew enough about the history of the two teams leading into the game, but didn't look too much into it.
“Yeah, was talked about, but, you know, just being right where our feet are and knowing that, you know, history don't help us one bit,” Gabriel said. “You got to go prove it, and, you know, I felt like we did. But definitely aware of it, know of it, watch both those games actually."
Throughout the season, Gabriel has emphasized how hard it is to win on any given week, and it was no different after the Ducks' drubbing over Washington.
“Winning is difficult. It's not easy. To do it consistently and wake up every morning and not let it become a lackadaisical routine, it's demanding,” he said. “We all appreciate it, but I think the best part is we haven't really talked about it. We're just one week focused and so present. It's hard to do. It's very easy for us to look forward to the future, but we've just been living in a time where tomorrow's fiction," Gabriel said. "Tomorrow's not real in our books. We're just focused right where we're at."
Gabriel added that the Ducks still remain hungry in pursuit of the College Football Playoff title despite ending their regular season as the No. 1 team in the country with a 12-0 record heading into the Big Ten title game,
“I think the mindset's right, you know, and the preparation and how we do things is right as well,” he said. “That's what I love about this team, just the way we practice, the way we are addicted to the process and the way we practice."
