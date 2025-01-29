Oregon Ducks Safety Kobe Savage Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
EUGENE—Another member of the Oregon Ducks has opted to declare for the 2025 Draft. On Monday evening, Oregon safety Kobe Savage announced that he would be declaring for the draft, although he still has one more season of eligibility.
Although Savage never officially announced his decision to return, fans speculated he would remain on the team for the 2025 season after Oregon football released a video of offseason practices, which included Savage practicing with the team. However, this was not the case, as Savage took to social media Tuesday to announce his decision to test his chances in the NFL Draft.
Savage, who transferred to Oregon from Kansas State last season, was eligible for a seventh year of eligibility. This is due to a recent NCAA ruling, which allowed players who competed at the junior college level to play an additional season of NCAA football.
Savage began his collegiate career at Tyler Junior College before transferring to Kansas State. While at Tyler, Savage was viewed as the 38th-best overall community college prospect and fifth-best community college safety in the Class of 2022 by ESPN. Additionally, Savage totaled 100 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and four pass breakups during two seasons at Tyler.
Various players around the nation took full advantage of the NCAA ruling, electing to return to their respective programs for another season or enter the transfer portal to spend their last year of NCAA football at a different program. One player on Oregon’s roster who took an extra year of eligibility is wide receiver Malik Benson, who formerly played at both Alabama and Florida State. Now, Benson has joined Oregon’s football program for his final season.
Although many players across the country who played at the JUCO level are using this extra year to spend more time preparing and developing for their next steps, Savage decided that going straight to the draft was the route he wanted to take.
Throughout his first and only season with the Ducks, Savage established himself as one of Oregon’s most dominant players in the secondary, alongside fellow transfer defensive back Jabbar Muhammad. Savage logged 65 total tackles, 35 solo tackles, 29 assisted tackles, and a pass deflection during the Ducks’ historic 2024 season.
Savage’s absence, along with the departure of Muhammad—who also entered the draft—presents a massive opportunity for younger defensive backs on Oregon’s roster to see an increased role in the 2025 season. Some of these younger players who will likely take on increased responsibility include incoming sophomore Kingston Lopa, who played in five games as a freshman during the 2024 season, Alabama transfer Peyton Woodyard, former four-star Aaron Flowers, and true freshman Trey McNutt.
As the Ducks prepare for life without Savage, they’ll look to their younger talent to fill the gap and maintain the strong defensive reputation. Savage is just one of a handful of Ducks hoping to hear their name called during the 2025 NFL Draft.
