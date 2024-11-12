Ducks Digest

Is Oregon Ducks' Jordan James Most Underrated Running Back In The Country?

When the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, an unsung player may be the next offensive star. Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James has been one of the most productive players in college football and is slowly winning evaluators over.

Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) picks up a first down on a pass play during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, an unsung player may be the next offensive star. Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James is having one of the best seasons in college football, and it’s flying under the radar. Arguably, he is the most underrated running back in the country.

Because the Ducks are so star-studded and feature players like the new NCAA all-time leader in passing touchdowns, Dillon Gabriel, and other first-round talents, a player like James gets placed on the back burner. Please make no mistake: James is as impactful of a player for the Ducks team as anyone and talent evaluators will take stock when sifting through the film and seeing him in person.

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) breaks away from Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"I want to say this right now. . . . Jordan James is the most underrated running back in this class," said former ESPN NFL Draft analyst and current Ringer host Todd McShay about Jordan James. 

James has been among the most productive running backs in the collegiate ranks for the last two seasons. After over 900 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns last season, James has 946 rushing yards, 117 receiving yards, and ten total touchdowns with two regular season games remaining. Arguably most impressively is James’ 7.1 yards per carry. 

That speaks to the level of the Ducks' offensive line, to a degree, but James makes players miss and fights through contact well. It’s all over the tape, primarily in the biggest games Oregon has played. With running backs like Ashton Jeanty and Quinshon Judkins slated to go rather high in the draft, the next wave of running backs will likely go higher than expected. James can be towards the top of the second day wave for the right franchise. 

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

"He gave Ohio State fits. . . . Guys were swinging and missing, guys were taking horrible angles…it was a tough tape to watch if you're Ohio State's defense,” McShay continued. 

Oregon still has business ahead of them. The No. 1 ranked Ducks are competing for a Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoff run. If they can reach those goals, James will be a major factor in those accomplishments. Regardless, he’ll have the stage to cement his name amongst the best. He may not be underrated much longer. 

