Is Oregon Ducks' Jordan James Most Underrated Running Back In The Country?
When the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, an unsung player may be the next offensive star. Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James is having one of the best seasons in college football, and it’s flying under the radar. Arguably, he is the most underrated running back in the country.
Because the Ducks are so star-studded and feature players like the new NCAA all-time leader in passing touchdowns, Dillon Gabriel, and other first-round talents, a player like James gets placed on the back burner. Please make no mistake: James is as impactful of a player for the Ducks team as anyone and talent evaluators will take stock when sifting through the film and seeing him in person.
"I want to say this right now. . . . Jordan James is the most underrated running back in this class," said former ESPN NFL Draft analyst and current Ringer host Todd McShay about Jordan James.
James has been among the most productive running backs in the collegiate ranks for the last two seasons. After over 900 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns last season, James has 946 rushing yards, 117 receiving yards, and ten total touchdowns with two regular season games remaining. Arguably most impressively is James’ 7.1 yards per carry.
That speaks to the level of the Ducks' offensive line, to a degree, but James makes players miss and fights through contact well. It’s all over the tape, primarily in the biggest games Oregon has played. With running backs like Ashton Jeanty and Quinshon Judkins slated to go rather high in the draft, the next wave of running backs will likely go higher than expected. James can be towards the top of the second day wave for the right franchise.
"He gave Ohio State fits. . . . Guys were swinging and missing, guys were taking horrible angles…it was a tough tape to watch if you're Ohio State's defense,” McShay continued.
Oregon still has business ahead of them. The No. 1 ranked Ducks are competing for a Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoff run. If they can reach those goals, James will be a major factor in those accomplishments. Regardless, he’ll have the stage to cement his name amongst the best. He may not be underrated much longer.
MORE: Wisconsin's Jack Del Rio Resigns After Drunk Driving Arrest Before Oregon Ducks Game
MORE: Big Ten Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers Jockeying
MORE: Oregon Injury Update: Jordan James, Jordan Burch Anticipated to Play vs. Wisconsin
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Makes NFL History Against Tennessee Titans
MORE: Oregon Ducks Betting Odds: Double-Digit Favorites vs. Wisconsin Badgers
MORE: NFL Draft Quarterbacks: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Ranked, Snubbed By Mel Kiper?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Jordan Burch Injury After Beating Maryland
MORE: Questionable Officiating Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins: Unsportsmanlike Conduct
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Jordan James Injury After Beating Maryland
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 5-Star Jared Curtis Trending Ducks Over Ohio State, Georgia?