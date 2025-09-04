Why Oregon’s New Uniforms Could Be the Ducks’ Biggest Recruiting Weapon
After a dominant 59-13 start to the season against the Montana State Bobcats, the Oregon Ducks are preparing to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium in a new uniform combination that continues to support Oregon's recruiting strategy.
Modeled by starting junior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, the Ducks will wear their "Gang Green" uniform outright. The leader of Oregon's offensive line introduced the uniform combination by playing a ukulele in front of one of Autzen Stadium's waterfalls.
The "Gang Green" uniform is based off the Ducks team from 1994, coached by Rich Brooks. During that season, former Ducks wide receiver Kenny Wheaton accomplished his iconic "The Pick" which helped Oregon clinch a win against the Washington Huskies.
What the Fans Should Wear to Match
Oregon Duck fans are encouraged to wear green to match the Ducks' uniform. Seven of Oregon's games this season are green-outs.
How Does Oregon's Uniforms Impact Their Recruiting?
Oregon's reputation for uniforms continues to aid on the recruiting trail. When recruits come to Eugene, photoshoots while wearing Oregon's uniforms is par for the course.
Even when asking recruits what made them choose the Ducks, style tends to come to the forefront.
"He played a big role, like a huge, big role. He's actually waiting on me to get up there, he's got a lot of stuff planned for me. He's gonna help me make my shoe," said freshman Na'eem Offord said on his reason for committing to Oregon.
Oregon's 2025 Color Schedule:
Aug. 30 vs. Montana State - Stripe Out (Even sections wear yellow, odd sections wear green)
Sept. vs. Oklahoma State - Wear Green
Sept. 13 at Northwestern Wildcats - Wear Green
Sept. 20 vs. Oregon State - Wear Black
Sept. 27 at Penn State - Wear Green
Oct. 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow
Oct. 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green
Oct. 25 vs. Wisconsin - Wear Tie-Dye or Green
Nov. 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
Nov. 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
Nov. 29 at Washington - Wear Green
Interestingly enough, this is the first time in over ten years the Oregon Ducks have not had a white-themed game, and the first time the Ducks host a game not based on their traditional colors (green, white, black, yellow) like the tie dye game since 2019' "pink out" in honor of breast cancer survivors.
Oregon's Rivals Respect the Uniform Game
Breaking headlines this week, USC Trojan safety Bishop Fitzgerald gave the Ducks props as one of the teams he's excited to play this season, specifically mentioning Oregon's uniform game.
"Playing at Oregon. Every kid dreams of Oregon, their jerseys, the stadium, all of that," Fitzgerald said.
Even other Big Ten Conference teams agree, Oregon's uniforms are No. 1
At the Big Ten media days in Las Vegas, @strictlyfootball on TikTok interviewed several athletes from around the conference about their favorite uniforms, and one team stood out from the rest: Oregon.
"You've got to go with Oregon. You've got to go with Oregon," said Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman.
"I think just because, coming up as a kid you always saw Oregon. Know what I'm saying? The whole colorway. So I'll go with Oregon," said Maryland offensive lineman Isaiah Wright.
"All the jerseys in the Big Ten are great but imma have to go with Oregon," said Rutgers linebacker Dariel Djabome.
Originating from Oregon's deep relationship with Nike
Since the sportswear company's founder, Phil Knight, graduated from the University of Oregon in 1959, Nike has been tied to the Ducks. Nike frequently experiments with new technology on Oregon athletes, and their relationship with the Ducks is thoroughly detailed in a mini-documentary posted to the GoDucks Youtube.