Nick Saban's Advice To Oregon Ducks, Penn State Before Big Ten Championship Game
Before the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions square off in Lucas Oil Stadium for the Big Ten Championship Game, ESPN analyst Nick Saban revealed his thoughts on both teams.
Saban seemingly favors Oregon in the Big Ten title game, praising the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning for the team's physicality and overall speed.
"They are a physical team. I think that's what Dan (Lanning) has brought to them," said Saban. "They used to be a skill, fast. Now, they have the skill, fast, flash, but they also are physical. Those two defensive ends they got are really good. I tell you what, that (Jordan) James kid, the running back? Number 20. I mean, he runs behind his pads. He gets positive yards after contact. I like Oregon."
Should things go well for the Ducks on Saturday night, Saban and the rest of the country can expect to become quite familiar with the names of Oregon's defensive ends: Jordan Burch and Matayo Uiagalelei. Oregon's defense as whole sacked Washington 10 total times.
Saban's preview of Penn State was less optimistic. The legendary college football coach like's the roster that Nittany Lions coach James Franklin has assembled, but Saban seems to believe that explosive plays will be the difference the game. As a result, advantage goes to the Ducks in Saban's eyes.
"Even though Penn State's a really good football team, and they can run the ball. They've got two really good running backs. Other than the tight end, they don't really have a lot of guys that can make explosive plays. And explosive plays have become the second indicator of winning and losing. . . . Teams like Oregon just make a lot of explosive plays, and that is hard to overcome," Saban said.
Saban was making an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show ahead of ESPN's College GameDay's broadcast from the SEC Championship Game, featuring Georgia and Texas. McAfee referenced Oregon's physicality showing up every week, as Ducks plays are constantly submitted to his show for a segment on college football's hardest hits.
"I would say Oregon's team is more like my Ferrari than your Ram truck," joked Saban.
No matter what sports car this Ducks team might represent, Oregon's undefeated season will be put to the test against Penn State in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game between the Ducks and the Nittany Lions for the Big Ten title will kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium at 5 p.m. PT.
