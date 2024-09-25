What UCLA Coach DeShaun Foster Said About Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, 'Explosive' Offense
The Oregon Ducks are gearing up for their first-ever Big Ten matchup on Saturday against a familiar foe.
No. 8 Oregon (3-0) will visit the UCLA Bruins (1-2) at Rose Bowl Stadium after having a bye week. Coach Dan Lanning's team left little doubt in the 49-14 over the rival Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 14, and will look to carry that momentum against UCLA.
Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster met with the media Tuesday and discussed what makes the Oregon offense, led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, tough to deal with.
"They got some explosive players," Foster said. "Quarterback's really good, 15 (Tez Johnson) is fast out there at receiver, 20 (Jordan James) is a good running back, they got a good o-line. So it's just an explosive offense. Lefty at quarterback, so we just got to find ways to keep them off the field and shorten this game and play our brand of ball."
The Ducks are currently averaging the third-most passing yards per game (309.7) in the Big Ten, with Gabriel being fifth in the conference with 914 passing yards.
As for the UCLA defense, it's been one of the worst in the conference so far this season.
The Bruins, coming off a 34-17 loss to then-No. 16 LSU, are surrending the second-most points per game this season (29.7) among Big Ten teams. UCLA is also allowing the second-most total yards (387.3) per game and the most passing yards per contest (295.3).
UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano met with the media as well and touched on Oregon's ability to "make people miss," which will lead to more big gains if the Bruins are unable to clean things up on defense. Medrano, who's in his fifth season with the team, is currently leading UCLA with 18 solo tackles and is tied for first among Bruins this year with 21 total tackles.
"They just got play-makers," Medrano said. "They know how to be efficient on first and second down and get to a third-and-managble, third-and-doable position. Obviously they got wide receivers and running backs that can run the ball, catch the ball and make people miss. So overall, they're just a really good offense. They got a big o-line so we just got to key in to our 1/11th as a defense."
Foster also touched on the 8 p.m. PT kickoff time.
"Two west coast teams, so the time shouldn't be too bad for either one of us, but we'll play any time really, so I'm not worried about that," Foster said. "But the Rose Bowl should be rocking at 8 o'clock."
