Why Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Is Impressed With UCLA Bruins: Preview
EUGENE- After a bye week focused on development and recruiting, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks are back and preparing for their Big Ten conference debut. This Saturday, they'll face a familiar opponent in UCLA, another former Pac-12 member who joined the Big Ten. The Ducks and Bruins will clash on Saturday, September 28th, at 8 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on Fox.
"I'm glad to be back playing football," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said in Monday's press conference. "I'm excited, obviously, for our first Big Ten matchup. Getting the opportunity to travel to the Rose Bowl, always an iconic place to play, and certainly a team that we're excited to go out there and play against."
Oregon struggled in the first two weeks of the 2024 season, winning by narrow margins against unranked teams (Idaho and Boise State). However, the Ducks seemed to find their footing in a 49-14 victory over in-state rival Oregon State. The bye week last week provided even more opportunities for the Ducks to grow and develop as a team.
"Our guys come out here and work every single week," Lanning explained. "Sometimes a bye week can be a lull for teams. I thought our guys have attacked it with the proper approach of finding ways to continue to improve and get better. We talk about having a player-led team. I think that's really shown up for our guys over the last several weeks, and it's certainly shown up throughout the season so far."
Oregon has improved in many areas since the start of the season, including the offensive line, explosive plays, and their run game. The Ducks' recent win over the Beavers was a testament to the team's resilience and desire to improve every day.
"It's really about the body work we do this week in practice," Lanning said. "What's going to show up in practice for it to show up in the games. But I think what's been proven is when we play clean, we play well. So that's something we have to challenge ourselves to do, especially when you go in on the road. There can be a loss of focus. That's something we have to maintain throughout the game."
UCLA is 1-2 on the season, with their only win coming against the University of Hawaii. The Bruins won that game by just a field goal (13-16).
Despite their losing record, the Bruins have shown some areas of strength in their losses against Indiana and LSU.
"Going into halftime a tie game with LSU, they've been able to play in some type battles and shown an ability to play with any team that they line up against," Lanning said. "So certainly, they've had areas where they can grow, and so have we. I see it as a great challenge, a team that has some talent on the roster, some guys that play really well, that we have to be aware of and ready to adapt to."
One Bruin Oregon will have to be ready to adapt to is Ethan Garbers, UCLA's starting quarterback.
"I think he's very athletic," Lanning said of Garbers. "He's a guy that when he does scramble, he scrambles and looks to throw. I think that's something he's had some success in each of his games. I think he's getting more and more comfortable. But he throws a good ball. He's able to really attack a soft zone really well and is getting more and more comfortable in their system."
The Bruins also have a strong defense, getting big stops against Indiana and No. 14 LSU.
"They do a good job of changing it up," Lanning said. "The front moves a lot, a lot of stem operations, where they do a lot of different things with their defensive line. They line up in multiple fronts, so can be three down, four down. Do a good job disguising zone and making it look like man. They'll pitch a lot of different things at you, and it's at times can be hard to calm them down and figure out exactly what they're in. We'll have to be really aware of what they are in and then on the same note, have good answers for whatever that might be."
UCLA's defense is headlined by redshirt senior linebacker Kain Medrano. Medrano started in all 13 games last season for the Bruins, finishing second on the team in tackles with 56. His performance earned him honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors.
"When he pulls the trigger, he ends up in the backfield quickly," Lanning said of Medrano. "He's got good stop and go. He's a knock back tackler so he's able to get guys on the ground. But he shows up on special teams. It's kind of like the kind of guy he plays with his hair on fire when he's on the field."
The Ducks have plenty of experience playing against the Bruins, and there are even a couple of former Ducks on UCLA's roster. To add another layer, there is also a former Bruin on Oregon's roster in quarterback Dante Moore.
"It's been a while since either one of those guys (Dante Moore or Bryan Addison) were with us, and there's new coaching staffs and some changes on both sides," Lanning said. "So certainly, there's some advantages on the same note. I think there's a lot that's different. You look at both these teams, both of us I would call game-plan teams. We play different based on the opponent we're playing each week. You'll see some different wrinkles probably from their side as well as our side. So I don't know how much that'll carry over."
The Ducks and Bruins will face each other Saturday, September 28th, at 8 p.m. PT in the iconic Rose Bowl.
