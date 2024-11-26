Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch on Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium: 'Hostile Environment'
Washington Huskies coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media ahead of his team's matchup with the Oregon Ducks in Autzen Stadium, and he talked about the challenge of playing on the road, especially in Eugene.
"This is another opportunity to go into an incredible environment, very hostile environment, probably the most hostile of all the environments I would assume on a rivalry weekend. It's going to be loud, it's going to be energetic, it's going to be enthusiastic, they're fighting to become undefeated this season and get ready to play in the Big Ten Championship Game. They've got a lot that they're excited about in terms of how they're playing football right now," he said.
Fisch has decided on a starting quarterback in time for the showdown with the No. 1 Oregon Ducks. However, Washington coach Jedd Fisch declined to name either quarterback, Will Rogers or Demond Williams Jr., as the starter during his media availability session on Monday.
"We won't announce any starters regarding the quarterback position . . . as for the other positions I think we'll have our usual starters out there," he said.
Fisch said he knows who will be taking first team snaps at practice, but won't be publicly announcing it.
"I have a good idea how we're going to do that," Fisch said. "Now it's important for us that the guy we believe will start the game gets a significant amount of reps in practice week, but as you know we're not afraid to play two quarterbacks as well."
The Ducks are going to be hosting Washington for the last game of the season, which is typically reserved for rivalry week.
Despite the Huskies rolling into the season finale with a 6-5 record, Fisch believes that a win over Oregon could be the spark they need in all off the field aspects.
"The key is for our team which I talked to our guys about is 'Let's spend six days focusing on trying to beat Oregon.' Let's just do that. And let's not worry about who's reaching out and who's trying to get what, what money looks like and what negotiations look like, and let's do everything we possibly can to beat Oregon,"
Oregon will look to finish the season out with a perfect 12-0 record, their showdown with Washington will be broadcasted on NBC with kickoff at 4:30 p.m.
