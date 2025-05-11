Transfer Tracker: Where Pitt Panthers Have Landed
A growing trend across college football, the Pitt Panthers saw a large number of players enter the transfer portal following spring camp.
Some landed at a new homes quickly while others have taken a few weeks to settle into new schools. On SI breaks down those recent moves below.
*** On April 16, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Moritz Schmoranzer entered the transfer portal. The Virginia product ranked three-stars in the 2024 class at No. 874 overall nationally.
On April 23, after visiting the Sun Belt program, Schmoranzer announced his commitment to Appalachian State.
*** In his second year in Pittsburgh, receiver Cameron Monteiro wasn't physically capable of competing in the spring game. He was one of the first members of the roster to enter the transfer portal.
After spending some time in the market, he announced on April 26 that he's committed to the Akron Zips. Out of Brockton, Massachusetts, Monteiro ranked three-stars as a prospect in the 2024 class, earning offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.
*** Two days after Monteiro announced his new program, a former Pittsburgh offensive lineman announced a transfer destination. Although Terrence Enos Jr. received some praise from staff and teammates during spring camp, he entered the portal following the Blue-Gold Game.
On April 28, Enos Jr. announced his transfer commitment to Kansas State.
*** Another two days later, another transfer commitment was announced. For receiver Andy Jean who transferred from Florida to Pittsburgh in the winter, it was a short-lived career in the ACC.
The speedy pass-catcher announced his transfer commitment to Arkansas on April 30.
*** The Pitt Panthers are slightly thin at tight end currently, due in part to upperclassman Jake Renda entering the transfer portal following spring camp.
On May 4, he announced his transfer commitment to UCLA.
*** A day after Renda's UCLA commitment was announced, former Pitt offensive lineman Adham Abouraya announced his commitment to Eastern Michigan on May 5.
*** Lastly, and perhaps most notably, after earning plenty of praise for his upward trend throughout spring camp, quarterback Julian Dugger found a new home in the Pacific Northwest after entering the transfer portal, a move that surprised many.
Dugger committed to Washington State on May 8.
