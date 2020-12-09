SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Wings

Jason Jordan

Now that we’ve officially launched the SI99 Hoops rankings for 2021, we’ve begun to take a deeper dive into the prospects at each position. Today we analyze the wings who use their versatility to dominate on both ends of the floor.

RELATED: Inaugural SI99 Basketball Rankings Unveiled

SI99 wings

1. Patrick Baldwin Jr., Hamilton (Sussex, Wis.)

College: Undecided

What Makes Him Special: Baldwin has pro size at 6-foot-9 with a versatile skill set and the ability to score efficiently on all three levels. Baldwin’s shooting ability separates him from the pack and his high IQ helps him to outthink the opposition on both ends. Last season, Baldwin averaged 24.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists a game.

2. A.J. Griffin, Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.)

College: Duke

What Makes Him Special: Griffin has all of the physical tools and his versatile skill set makes him a matchup problem on the perimeter. Griffins can guard multiple positions and is productive going downhill as well as with the short pull up jump shot. His 7-foot wingspan enables him to cover multiple areas, creating a defensive cushion for his teammates. Griffin’s tools and size will only be enhanced as he continues to level-up.

3. Kendall Brown, Sunrise Christian Academy (Wichita, Kan.)

College: Baylor

What Makes Him Special: Brown plays above the rim and finishes efficiently as a result. He’s extremely agile, making him near impossible to keep out of the lane and uses his reach and length to hound the opposition on defense. Last season, Brown averaged 14 points, 1.7 steals, 3.5 rebounds and four assists a game at Sunrise Christian.

4. Harrison Ingram, St. Mark’s (Dallas)

College: Stanford

What Makes Him Special: Ingram’s greatest asset is his versatility and the ability to effectively play and defend multiple positions. He has a high basketball IQ and great feel on the offensive end. He anticipates well defensively and is a capable rebounder on both ends of the floor. Last season he averaged 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists a game.

5. Trey Patterson, Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.)

College: Villanova

What Makes Him Special: Patterson is a long and rangy athlete with elite versatility coupled with a high hoops IQ to help be effective on both ends of the floor. Patterson is a strong rebounder with great anticipation on the defensive end and has the length and strength to guard multiple positions. Patterson averaged 19.7 points a game last season. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Countdown to Signing Day - December 9, 2020

Track college football recruiting news as it happens, all in one place

SI All-American

Freak of the Week: Chief Borders

SI All-American continues its latest football feature, Freak of the Week, highlighting the top high school football prospect performances nationally.

SI All-American

The Scoot Henderson Blog: Dominant Start to Season, Kentucky, Kansas and Virginia Calling and More

Scoot Henderson has kicked off the season in dominant fashion, averaging 31 points a game.

Scoot Henderson

SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Forwards

Holmgren is the most versatile player in high school basketball, regardless of class.

Jason Jordan

Countdown to Signing Day - December 8, 2020

Track college football recruiting news as it happens, all in one place

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Nyland Green Highlights and Evaluation

Nyland Green is a cornerback prospect from Newton High School in Covington Ga. Pryor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Devin Kirkwood Highlights and Evaluation

Devin Kirkwood is a defensive back prospect from Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, Calif. Kirkwood is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Keon Edwards Highlights and Evaluation

Keon Edwards is a small forward prospect from Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz. Edwards is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American candidates: 1 Notre Dame commit named

SI99 revealed on Dec. 2; position rankings begin on Dec. 4

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Blake Wesley Highlights and Evaluation

Blake Wesley is a shooting guard prospect from Riley High School in South Bend, Ind. Wesley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American