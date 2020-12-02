Two Dayton commits and one key Fliers recruiting target from the high school class of 2021 have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

The group is headlined by DaRon Holmes, a forward from Montverde (Fla.) Academy. The 6-foot-8, 205-pounder committed to Dayton in late October, choosing the Fliers over Arizona, Marquette and Cal.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Dayton commits and prime targets who rank among SI's top-99 high school seniors in the country.

COMMITS

PF DaRon Holmes/6-8, 205/Montverde, Fla.

SF Kaleb Washington/6-8, 185/Mableton, Ga.

TOP TARGETS

SG Wesley Cardet/6-5, 175/Orlando, Fla.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99 – Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country – before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.