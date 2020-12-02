Two Gonzaga commits and one key Bulldogs recruiting target from the high school class of 2021 have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

The group is headlined by Ben Gregg, a forward from Clackamas (Ore.) High School who committed to Gonzaga in September. The reigning Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year chose the Bulldogs over scholarship offers from Oregon, Oregon State and Arizona, among others.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Gonzaga commits and prime targets who rank among SI's top-99 high school seniors in the country.

COMMITS

PF Ben Gregg/6-8, 210/Clackamas, Ore.

C Kaden Perry/6-9, 225/Battle Ground, Wash.

TOP TARGETS

PF/C Chet Holmgren/7-1, 190/Minneapolis, Minn.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99 – Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country – before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.