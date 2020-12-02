SI All-American Candidates: 2 Memphis Commits Named

Memphis commits Josh Minott and Jordan Nesbitt have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Minott, a 6-foot-8, 175-pound wing, committed to the Tigers in August. He chose Penny Hardaway's program over scholarship offers from Baylor, Florida State and Texas, among others.

Nesbitt pledged to Memphis in early October. The 6-foot-6 guard told SI.com that Hardaway's plans to utilize him at both backcourt spots with the Tigers ultimately loomed large in his college choice.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99 – Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country – before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.