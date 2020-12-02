Two Arizona commits and one key Wildcats recruiting target from the high school class of 2021 have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

The group is headlined by Shane Nowell, a shooting guard from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Wash., who committed to Arizona in late October. His older brother, Jaylen, currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves after earning Pac-12 Player of the Year honors at Washington in 2019.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Wildcats commits and prime targets who rank among SI's top-99 high school seniors in the country.

COMMITS

SG Shane Dezonie/6-4, 175/Wolfeboro, N.H.

SG Shane Nowell/6-4, 180/Sammamish, Wash.

TOP TARGETS

SG Jaden Hardy/6-4, 185/Henderson, Nev.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.