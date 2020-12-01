Jerrell Colbert, a center from Houston High School in Germantown, Tenn., headlines two LSU verbal commits and one key Tigers recruiting target to be named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Colbert committed to LSU in March of his junior season, choosing the Tigers over scholarship offers from Memphis, Michigan, Baylor and more. The 6-foot-10 big man is blessed with rare athleticism for a player his size, allowing him to dominate the paint on both sides of the floor.

Listed below is the full breakdown of LSU verbals and prime targets who rank among SI's top-99 players in the country.

VERBAL COMMITS

C Jerrell Colbert/6-9, 210/Germantown, Tenn.

SF Alex Fudge/6-7, 175/Jacksonville, Fla.

TOP TARGETS

C Efton Reid/7-0, 225/Bradenton, Fla.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.