SI All-American Candidates: 3 Michigan State Commits Named

Max Christie, a shooting guard from Rolling Meadows (Ill.) High School, headlines three Michigan State commits who have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Christie committed to the Spartans in July, choosing Tom Izzo's program over Duke, Villanova and Ohio State, among others. The 6-foot-6 guard combines deep shooting range with innate playmaking verve, attributes that should allow him to make an early impact in East Lansing.

Listed below is the full breakdown of MSU commits who rank among SI's top-99 players in the country. No uncommitted SI All-American candidates are considering the Spartans.

COMMITS

PG Jaden Akins/6-3, 160/Ypsilanti, Mich.

SG Max Christie/6-6, 170/Rolling Meadows, Ill.

SG Pierre Brooks/6-5, 180/Detroit, Mich.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.