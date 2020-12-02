SI All-American Candidates: 3 Oregon Commits Named

Nathan Bittle, a center from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., headlines three Oregon commits from the high school class of 2021 who have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Bittle chose Oregon over a final list of schools that included UCLA, Gonzaga and Arizona. The 6-foot-11 big man transferred to Prolific Prep from Crater High School in Central Point, Ore. shortly before his senior season.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Ducks commits who rank among SI's top-99 players in the country. Oregon isn't currently being considered by any uncommitted All-American candidates.

COMMITS

C Nathan Bittle/6-11, 200/Napa, Calif.

C Franck Kepnang/6-10, 220/West Chester, Pa.

SF Johnathan Lawson/6-6, 170/Memphis, Tenn.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.