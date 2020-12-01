Kennedy Chandler, a point guard from Memphis who committed to Tennessee in August, headlines two Volunteers commits and one key recruiting target to be named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Chandler chose Tennessee over an impressive final list of schools that included college basketball bluebloods like Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina. The 6-foot-1 floor general transferred to prep hoops powerhouse Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan. for his senior year of high school.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Volunteers commits and prime targets who rank among SI's top-99 players in the country.

COMMITS

PG Kennedy Chandler/6-1, 160/Wichita, Kan.

SG Jahmai Mashack/6-5, 190/Etiwanda, Calif.

TOP TARGETS

C Jonas Aidoo/6-11, 215/Charlotte, N.C.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.