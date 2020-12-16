SI.com
Signing Day Central: Live Updates from SI All-American

SI All-American

As the first day of the Early Signing Period kicks off, SI All-American will track the biggest recruiting news all in one place as the class of 2021 takes shape.

We will update this live blog throughout Wednesday with recruiting scoop, breaking news, analysis and more en route to crowning an ESP champion this evening. 

Quick Links

Top 25 Class Rankings

Signing Day Predictions

Announcement Times, Scoop on SI99 Prospects

(All times eastern)

--

7:30 am - SI99 defensive lineman Lee Hunter, a longtime Auburn commitment, is set to sign at 11:00 am. Wednesday morning intel in the Mobile area suggests he will stick with AU despite interest from SEC and ACC programs over the last few days. 

7:25 am - Keep an eye on Virginia Tech for Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day defensive lineman Desmond Mamudi, who had a dominant senior season and recently added the Hokie offer. He had been committed to local South Florida for some time but has been back and forth over the last few days, per a source. VT giving Justin Fuente a vote of confidence to stay in Blacksburg will play big today. 

7:20 am - Checking with sources in the Birmingham area, SI99 running back Armoni Goodwin was a strong possibility to stick with Auburn despite a decommitment on November 30. But then the program moved on from Gus Malzahn and it has clouded this recruitment down the stretch. Our Tuesday evening prediction shifted to LSU, which has recruited him throughout the process. 

7:15 am - Will be interesting to see how South Carolina fares today just days after Shane Beamer officially took over the SEC East program. USC has just 10 public pledges as of this morning.  

6:45 am - There is growing questions surrounding SI99 defensive lineman Lee Hunter, a longtime Auburn commitment. The in-state prospect grew up a big AU fan but the coaching change in recent days has him somewhat open to late runs from others in the region, per a source. Hunter will sign Wednesday and if there are programs to watch it would be Georgia, Florida and potentially Florida State, each of which were on his trail before he picked the Tigers. Hunter will ink somewhere at 11:00 am. 

6:35 am - Late Tuesday night, SIAA sources indicated SI99 linebacker prospect and longtime LSU commitment Raesjon Davis wouldn't be signing a NLI during the Early Signing Period. Ohio State, USC and Arizona State are among the programs still in pursuit of the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei prospect. 

6:30 am - Michigan linebacker commitment Branden Jennings tells SI All-American he is considering Florida State, where he was once committed and stands as a legacy prospect, as well as Maryland entering National Signing Day. As of very late Tuesday evening, he had yet to come to a final decision. 

6:05 am - How will programs without a head coach, like Auburn, fare on a day where long-tenured coaches across America will be hyping up their Wednesday haul regardless of how many commitments make things official? 

The Tigers have 12 verbal commitments and are in the running for several defensive prospects while looking to maintain their own. As of late Tuesday night, AU commitments Tar'varish Dawson, Phillip O'Brien and Marquis Robinson had plans to hold off on signing until later in the ESP or in February. 

6:00 am - The first National Letter of Intent is in! West Virginia is the first FBS program on the board, officially, in the class of 2021 with the signing of Edward Vesterinen, a pass rusher from Finland. 

