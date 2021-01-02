Silent signings and live declarations, there was some normalcy on the college football recruiting trail Saturday afternoon.

That is, of course, after the entire college football world dug in on Texas moving on from Tom Herman.

On the day that was originally planned for the All-American Bowl, the staff still put together one of the most popular elements of the annual showcase in allowing elite recruits to make public commitments as part of what they called Declaration Day, televised by NBC.

The headliner was the No. 1 interior defensive line prospect in the SI99, Corona (Calif.) Centennial senior Korey Foreman, a one-time Clemson commitment. He instead opted to stay home and play for the recruiting-resurgent USC Trojans and Clay Helton. It's the programs biggest individual recruiting win over multiple cycles, whether based on talent or perception, beating out the likes of Clemson, LSU, Georgia and Oregon, among others for Foreman's signature.

USC also picked up an in-state defensive back in local product Ceyair Wright, a long and fluid cornerback projection who was also considering Notre Dame and Michigan. The Trojans joined the Texas A & M Aggies among those to bring in multiple pledges on the afternoon.

Tristan Leigh, an SI99 lineman from Virginia, was arguably the most contested battle among those making public declarations. The most coveted unsigned offensive tackle in the country coming into the day, Leigh surprised some in picking Clemson despite a late surge from Florida. Powers like Ohio State, Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma were also involved. The Tigers have a top five class at the moment.

Miami (Fla.) Central linebacker Terrence Lewis, a longtime Tennessee commitment, opened the process in December and announced a new commitment to Maryland. The Terps win another Sunshine State battle, after flipping Jacksonville native Branden Jennings in December. Miami was the other program involved by Mike Locksley and UMD surged late in the recruitment of the SI99 prospect. Don't look now but the Maryland program had a top 20 group before adding arguably the most dynamic linebacker in the land.

Another front-seven Floridian came off the board in Fort Meade native and defensive end Deonte Anderson, who silently signed with Mississippi State in December. Like Foreman and select others on the list, the program agreed to keep the decision under wraps in order to give Anderson his broadcast declaration moment. The win was much needed for MSU, who has taken a back seat to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss both on the field and especially in recruiting of late.

The third SI99 member making the call Saturday was Elijah Jeudy, a one-time Georgia commitment looking at UGA and Texas A & M down the stretch. Ever since the Pennsylvania native backed off of the Kirby Smart pledge in September, Jimbo Fisher and A & M have held the buzz and it rang true when it counted most on national television. Jeudy adds to the program's top 10 class at an important spot. The Aggies have one of the top defensive line hauls in the class of 2021.

Versatile Louisiana defensive back Jardin Gilbert, who also has considerable wide receiver experience, will leave hometown LSU as well as Alabama for another SEC West program in Texas A & M to wrap up what's been a torrid run up the ranking.

After wrapping up the Early Signing Period as a program on the decline based on losing and/or dropping recruits, Arizona State rebounded nicely on the offensive line in particular with the pledge of Armon Bethea. The New Yorker stands 6-foot-5 with the athleticism to play inside or even at right tackle in the Pac-12.

Wynden Ho'ohuli strengthens the defensive haul for Scott Frost and Nebraska, helping the Cornhuskers cling to a top 25 group. It sat at No. 24 in the rankings after the ESP. Adding the Mililani (Hawaii) linebacker to a group already including second-team SI All-American Randolph Kpai will help slow down some of the Big Ten's top offenses one day.

While the coaching carousel and 2021 verbal commitments made national headlines, the class of 2022 saw a big domino make a move as elite Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E. Lee defensive back Jaheim Singletary strengthens a head-turning junior class at Ohio State. The Buckeyes continue to roll with America's top juniors, a trend we expect to continue after it flipped arguably the nation's top quarterback in Quinn Ewers from Texas.

