SI All-American Football Candidates in Georgia
Eighty-four high school football players from the state of Georgia are on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI announced today.
“There are two significant storylines coming out of Georgia right now with this class of high school seniors,” said SI director of football recruiting John Garcia, Jr.. “First is the volume of talent. Traditionally, the big three states in every recruiting cycle are Texas, Florida and California. Georgia is now No. 3 ahead of California. The second trend with Georgia is the amount of talent in the secondary -- the group is loaded and, generally speaking, they’re big physically, which matches the trend we’re seeing in the NFL with DBs who are 6-feet or taller.”
With 84 student-athletes on the list, Georgia ranks third among states with the most SI All-American candidates behind Florida (142) and Texas (129). After Georgia, the top 10 rounds out with California (79), North Carolina (55), Alabama (44), Ohio (37), Virginia (31), Michigan (30) and Maryland (28).
In all, 1,000 players from across the nation have been selected to the watch list. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.
The SIAA candidates from the state of Georgia, listed by city/town, are:
- Aaron McLaughlin - 6-5 / 210 / QB from Alpharetta, Ga.
- Dylan Merrell - 6-1 / 179 / ATH from Alpharetta, Ga.
- Jaden Slocum - 6-2 / 181 / S from Alpharetta, Ga.
- Deion Colzie - 6-4 / 190 / WR from Athens, Ga.
- Alan Wright - 6-0 / 185 / DB from Atlanta, Ga.
- Demarko Williams - 5-10 / 165 / CB from Atlanta, Ga.
- Derek McDonald - 6-4 / 230 / TE from Atlanta, Ga.
- Jayden Thomas - 6-1 / 200 / WR from Atlanta, Ga.
- Jakiah Leftwich - 6-6 / 290 / OT from Atlanta, Ga.
- Joshua Moore - 6-2 / 192 / S from Atlanta, Ga.
- Khari Gee - 6-3 / 185 / S from Atlanta, Ga.
- Leo Blackburn - 6-3 / 240 / TE from Atlanta, Ga.
- Nathaniel Wiggins - 6-2 / 175 / CB from Atlanta, Ga.
- Zavier Carter - 6-4 /190/ OLB from Atlanta, Ga.
- Brock Vandagriff - 6-3 / 200 / QB from Bogart, Ga.
- Bubba Chandler - 6-4 / 195 / QB from Bogart, Ga.
- TJ Lewis - 6-3 / 180 / QB from Brunswick, Ga.
- Gabe Ervin - 6-0 / 190 / RB from Buford, Ga.
- Chaz Chambliss - 6-3 / 240 / ILB from Carrollton, Ga.
- Chief Borders - 6-3 / 230 / ATH from Carrollton, Ga.
- Jared Nedd - 6-0 / 225 / LB from Carrollton, Ga.
- Khristian Zachary - 6-6 / 220 / DE from Carrollton, Ga.
- Evan Slocum - 5-10 / 175 / S from Cartersville, Ga.
- Jayden Johnson - 6-2 / 200 / ATH from Cedartown, Ga.
- Amarius Mims - 6-7 / 295 / OT from Cochran, Ga.
- Christopher Paul Jr. - 6-1 / 217/ ILB from Cordele, Ga.
- Preston Lavant - 6-2 / 200 / OLB from Cordele, Ga.
- Sirad Bryant - 6-1 / 193 / S from Cordele, Ga.
- Darius Green - 6-0 / 190 / S from Covington, Ga.
- Nyland Green - 6-3/ 180 / CB from Covington, Ga.
- Dylan Fairchild - 6-5 / 298 / OG from Cumming, Ga.
- Colten Gauthier - 6-3 / 205 / PRO from Dacula, Ga.
- Kaleb Edwards - 6-1 / 195 / S from Dacula, Ga.
- Smael Mondon - 6-3 / 220 / ATH from Dallas, Ga.
- Jonathan Jefferson - 6-4 / 255 / DE from Douglasville, Ga.
- Joshua Robinson - 6-4 / 230 / DE from Douglasville, Ga.
- Justin Franklin - 5-9 / 160 / WR/QB from Douglasville, Ga.
- Kani Walker - 6-2 / 194 / CB/WR from Douglasville, Ga.
- Miles Campbell - 6-3 / 220 / TE from Douglasville, Ga.
- Marlin Dean - 6-6 / 265 / DT from Elbertson, Ga.
- Zamon Ross - 6-1 / 200 / ATH from Ellaville, Ga.
- Jordan Davis - 6-5 / 288 / OT from Fairburn, Ga.
- Cole Bishop - 6-3 / 200 / S from Fayetteville, Ga.
- Terrence Ferguson - 6-4 / 290 / OT from Fort Valley, Ga.
- Brandon Calloway - 6-2 / 175 / CB from Griffin, Ga.
- Prince Green - 6-2 / 190 / WR from Griffin, Ga.
- Jaquez Smith - 6-0 /191 / WR from Hapeville, Ga.
- Cameron Garnett - 6-1 / 210 / ATH from Harlem, Ga.
- Cane Berrong - 6-4 / 220 / TE from Hartwell, Ga.
- Tyler Morehead - 5-11 / 175 / S from Homerville, Ga.
- Trevin Wallace - 6-2 / 225 / LB from Jesup, Ga.
- Trenilyas Tatum - 6-2 / 208 / OLB from Jonesboro, Ga.
- Micah Morris - 6-4 / 290 / OT from Kingsland, Ga.
- Shawn Hardy - 6-3 / 190 / WR from Kingsland, Ga.
- Royce White - 6-4 / 240 / OT from Lagrange, Ga.
- Caleb McDowell - 5-10 / 175 / RB from Leesburg, Ga.
- Chauncey Magwood - 6-0 / 192 / WR from Leesburg, Ga.
- Cody Brown - 6-0 / 215 / RB from Lilburn, Ga.
- Quincy Bryant - 6-0 / 195 / CB from Lilburn, Ga.
- Carlos Del Rio - 6-2 / 200 / QB from Loganville, Ga.
- Daejon Reynolds - 6-2 / 185 / WR from Loganville, Ga.
- Phil Mafah - 6-1 / 210 / RB from Loganville, Ga.
- Neto Okpala - 6-3 / 225 / DE from Loganville, Ga.
- Victoine Brown - 6-4 / 227 / DE from Loganville, Ga.
- Bryson Estes - 6-3 / 278 / OC from McDonough, Ga.
- Patrick Tukes - 6-3 / 270 / DT from Mcrae, Ga.
- Amaad Foston - 5-11 / 200 / RB from Milledgeville, Ga.
- Javon Bullard - 6-0 / 183 / CB from Milledgeville, Ga.
- Lemeke Brockington - 5-11 / 187 / WR from Moultrie, Ga.
- Omar Daniels - 6-0 / 180 / CB from Moultrie, Ga.
- Joshua Pickett - 6-0 / 175 / CB from Mount Airy, Ga.
- Dacari Collins - 6-4 / 197 / WR from Powder Springs, Ga.
- Ese Dubre - 6-2 / 220 / ILB from Powder Springs, Ga.
- Martez Thrower - 6-1 / 200 / OLB from Rochelle, Ga.
- Julian Nixon - 6-3 / 230 / WR from Roswell, Ga.
- Trent Broadnax - 6-1 / 190 / WR from Savannah, Ga.
- George Jackson - 6-4 / 350 / OT from Stone Mountain, Ga.
- Barrett Carter - 6-1 / 200 / OLB from Suwanee, Ga.
- Jordan Hancock - 6-0 / 170 / CB from Suwanee, Ga.
- Cedric Seabrough - 6-4 / 220 / TE from Swainsboro, Ga.
- Fedrick Seabrough - 6-4 / 215 / TE from Swainsboro, Ga.
- Aalah Brown - 5-10 / 185 / WR from Valdosta, Ga.
- Thomas Davis - 6-2.5 / 223 / DE from Valdosta, Ga.
- West Weeks - 6-2 / 203 / ATH from Watkinsville, Ga.
- David Daniel - 6-1 / 185 / S from Woodstock, Ga.
The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said Garcia.
Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.
Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.