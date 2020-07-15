SI All-American Football Candidates in Virginia

Thirty-one high school football players from the state of Virginia are on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI.com announced today.

The 32 student-athletes from Virginia represent the eighth-most from a single state behind Florida (142), Texas (129), Georgia (84), California (79), North Carolina (55), Alabama (44) and Ohio (37). Michigan (30) and Maryland (28) round out the top 10.

In all, the DMV -- Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia -- features nearly 70 SI All-American candidates.

For a breakdown of which of the 1,000 SIAA nominees across the nation have verbally committed to or are considering Power 5 schools from the Chesapeake region as their college choice, head to:

Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

The Virginia honorees are:

“The DMV -- D.C., Maryland and Virginia -- puts an exclamation point on how bountiful the region has become,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia Jr. “In all, nearly 70 players from the area are SI All-American candidates. It features elite prospects and major volume. The DMV is now a must-recruit area for playoff-caliber college programs -- a point illustrated by the fact LSU, which is a school you’d think just needs to focus on its backyard and Texas, is now putting notable time and effort here.”

The SIAA evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.