SI All-American Football Candidates in Washington

Fifteen high school football players from the state of Washington are on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI announced today.

“The state of Washington features outstanding depth in this recruiting cycle but what stands out is how many guys are truly national recruits, like J.T Tuimolau, Emeka Egbuka, Julien Simon and Sam Huard. And that’s just a flavor,” said SI director of recruiting John Garcia Jr., who also noted that one high school -- Kennedy Catholic in Burien -- accounted for 25 percent of the SIAA nominees from the state.

In all, 1,000 players from across the nation have been selected to the watch list.

The Washington state honorees are:

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said Garcia.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.