SI All-American Candidate Var'Keyes Gumms Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: TE Var’Keyes Gumms
Projected Position: Tight End
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds
School: Houston (Texas) Andy Dekaney
Schools of Interest: Considering Houston, Tulsa, LSU, among others

Frame: Tall and fairly muscularly built. Can add some more muscle mass once in college. 

Athleticism: Deceptive speed for a bigger guy. Catches the ball very well and clean. Can also engage and sustain blocks, so Gumms is pretty balanced as a tight end. Runs with power and finishes plays. 

Instincts: Good understanding of how much he can be a mismatch. This is evident in the way Gumms instinctively uses and shields his body while finding the soft spots in the zones. Protects the ball well in traffic as well. 

Polish: Could work on top end speed and get a bit more muscle mass on him and transform himself into a legit force. Could also work on route running a bit more so the routes are more defined and crisp when in the passing game. 

Bottom Line: Overall Var’Keyes Gumms has a very high ceiling. Already with the big frame and soft hands, he has a good starting point. He isn’t afraid of contact and can use his frame to his advantage. With a few tweaks and some development, Gumms could be a really impactful collegiate tight end who makes the difference in games.

