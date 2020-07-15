SI All-American Watch List: 4 Iowa State commits and 8 key ISU targets named

Coach Matt Campbell has reinvigorated Iowa State football during his four years in Ames. The Cyclones are coming off four consecutive winning seasons after previously breaking .500 most recently in 2003, clear evidence of a steady upward trajectory that has begun to pay off on the recruiting trail.

Four Iowa State commits and 8 other rising high school seniors considering the Cyclones are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team. Among the group is Dubuque offensive tackle Jim Bonifas, the Cyclones' only current in-state commit from the Class of 2021.

Listed below is the full breakdown of ISU verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.

VERBAL COMMITS

ATH Robert Army/6-1, 185/Detroit, Mich.

OT Jim Bonifas/6-5, 255/Dubuque, Iowa

DT Tyler Onyedim/6-3, 277/Richmond, Texas

WR Jaylin Noel/5-11, 170/Kansas City, Mo.

TOP TARGETS

DE TJ Bollers/6-3, 250/Tiffin, Iowa

DE Jamarius Dinkins/6-6, 255/Columbus, Ohio

OT Ru'Quan Buckley/6-6, 260/Grand Rapids, Mich.

OT Marcus Mbow/6-6, 285/Milwaukee, Wis.

OT Bruno Zandamela/6-8, 310/Clearwater, Fla.

DB Winsome Frazier/6-3, 180/West Palm Beach, Fla.

QB Marcus Morgan/6-3, 180/Iowa City, Iowa

RB Kyree Young/6-1, 200/Akron, Ohio

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.