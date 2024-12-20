Miami Hurricanes Transfer Portal WR Visiting Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies are among a few SEC teams that are in contention for one of the top receivers in the transfer portal.
Per On3's Pete Nakos, the Aggies are scheduling a visit with Miami Hurricanes transfer receiver Isaiah Horton, who is also being targeted by Alabama and Georgia. He's set to visit Tuscaloosa, as the Crimson Tide has emerged as an early favorite to land his services.
Horton was originally a four-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class out of Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, TN. He received offers from programs like Oregon, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Louisville, Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas and many more before choosing the Canes.
During three seasons at Miami, Horton played in 29 games while making six starts and posting 70 catches for 790 yards and six touchdowns.
This season, he developed a connection with Heisman Trophy finalist and quarterback Cam Ward, which allowed Horton to finish the year with career-best numbers across the board. He ended the 2024 campaign with 56 grabs for 616 yards and five scores. This was highlighted by his performance in the win over USF on Sept. 21 when he tallied eight catches for a career-high 108 yards and a touchdown. This marked the first of four straight games with a touchdown grab for Horton.
Texas A&M potentially adding Horton to the fold would put the bow on what's already been a successful past few weeks when it comes to securing offensive talent. The Aggies have now added multiple new players to the pass-catching corps, landing commitments from two transfer receivers in and Mississippi State's Mario Craver and Texas Tech's Micah Hudson along with Auburn tight end Micah Riley. Texas A&M was also able to flip five-star wideout Jerome Myles during the early signing period.
The Aggies will take on the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27.
