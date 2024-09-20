TCU Football at SMU: Staff Predictions and Game Previews
The TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) take on their Metroplex Rival on Saturday in the 103rd version of the battle for the Iron Skillet. TCU holds a 53-42-7 series edge and has won the last two contests. The series with SMU is the 2nd longest for the Horned Frogs. The 103-game mark is only behind Baylor, which the Frogs have played 119 times.
The game is at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, September 21 at Gerald J Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. It can be seen on the CW Network.
Both teams look to bounce back after starting 2-0 and losing their last games. SMU, though, had a bye week last week and comes into this game with the extra rest. TCU is currently a -2.5-point favorite.
Our staff also believe it will be a close game. Not counting one outlier (you'll see what I mean when you read below), the average margin of victory in our staff's predictions is 8.5 points. For the third time this season, our staff is unanimous in picking TCU to win.
Last week, one of our newest writers, Mac, had the closest score prediction of TCU 38-UCF 35, but since TCU did not get the win, Brett was crowned the victor with his prediction of UCF 34-TCU 27. (For those that need a painful reminder, the final score was UCF 35-TCU 34.)
Staff Predictions - TCU at SMU
Andrew Bauhs (2-1) - TCU 30-27
Barry Lewis (3-0; one closest score) - TCU 31-24
Brett Gibbons (3-0; one closest score) - TCU 31-14
Caleb Sisk (3-0; one closest score) - TCU 24-10
Carson Wersal (2-1) - TCU 35-28
Davis Wilson (2-1) - TCU27-23
Ian Napetian (2-1) - TCU 41-27
JD Andress (2-1; one closest score) - TCU 37-28
John Anthony (2-1) - TCU 31-21
Mac Walters (2-1) - TCU 35-27
Nate Cross (2-1) - TCU 48-35
Nolan Ruth (2-1) - TCU 23-20
Ryann Zeller (2-1) - TCU 34-21
Tanner Johnson (2-1) - TCU 35-24
Tori Couch (3-0) - TCU 30-27
Tyler Brown (2-1) - TCU 95-0
Zion Trammell (2-1) - TCU 35-31
Remember, Tyler is our "Sports Igoramus" or "The SI On SI" - the guy who knows nothing about sports. Don't mind him and his crazy guesses.
Previewing the TCU at SMU Game
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:
SMU Preview
Midweek Press Conference with Dykes, Nichols, Fox, McDonald & James
Big 12 Week 4 Matchups and Predictions
Big 12 Week 4 Power Rankings
WATCH! Gridiron Podcast Episode 12 - SMU Preview
How to Watch, Listen, and Get Live Updates - TCU at SMU
Big 12 Week 4 - Which Games to Watch
Player Profile - LB Cooper McDonald
Dear SMU - Our Weekly Letter to our Opponent
Betting Odds - TCU vs. SMU
TCU Depth Chart - Week 4
SMU Depth Chart - Week 4
Know Your Foe - Key Players from SMU to Watch
Big 12 Game of the Week - Oklahoma State vs. Utah
Keys to the Game - TCU vs. SMU
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.