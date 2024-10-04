Killer Frogs

TCU Football vs. Houston: Live Game Day Thread

Follow the KillerFrogs Fan Forum for play-by-play action and instant reactions to the game.

Barry Lewis

Sep 14, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs fans cheer on their team during the third quarter against the UCF Knights at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

KillerFrogs' Fan Forum—which has been lowering office productivity since 1997—is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.

The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you!

How's the TCU game going? Is it a trap game or is it a blowout? Who's getting more carries - Cook or Payne? Has JP had another punt return? How many receiving yards does Bech have? How's the crowd? What's the score?

You will find thousands of opinions on these questions and more! We want to hear from you. Create a free account and follow along! Discover why the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum has been the place to voice opinions for 25+ years! Go Frogs!

TCU vs. Houston

FOLLOW LIVE - CLICK HERE

FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY

Previewing the TCU vs. Houston Game

All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories

Houston Preview

Big 12 Week 6 Matchups and Predictions
Big 12 Week 6 Power Rankings

Big 12 Week 6 - Which Games to Watch

Player Profile - S Abe Camara

Dear Houston - Our Weekly Letter to our Opponent

Betting Odds - TCU vs. Houston

Houston Depth Chart - Week 6

Know Your Foe - Key Players from Houston to Watch
Keys to the Game - TCU vs. Houston
Predicting the Big 12 Championship Game
Staff Predictions - TCU vs. Houston
WATCH! Gridiron Podcast - Houston Preview
How to Watch, Listen, and Follow TCU vs. Houston
Week 6 Big 12 Game of the Week

Published
Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the publisher/managing editor for KillerFrogs.com. He has been a Horned Frog since the Jim Wacker era and loves covering all of TCU's sports. 

