TCU Football vs. Houston: Staff Predictions and Game Previews
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 1-1) will host the Houston Cougars (1-4, 0-2) on Friday, October 4. It will start at 6:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on ESPN.
This will be the 27th meeting between the two programs. The two teams are tied 13-13 in the series, with TCU winning ten of the last 11 games, dating back to 1991.
Our staff does not believe it will be a close game. For the fourth time this season, our staff has unanimously picked TCU to win the game. Our average point differential is 24+ points (not counting one obvious outlier - you'll know the one when you see it!).
Last week, three of our writers had a point differential of seven, and three others had a differential of eight. The final score was TCU 38-Kansas 27. The three that came the closest were John (TCU 35- KU 31), Nate (TCU 35-KU 31), and Nolan (TCU 38-KU 34).
Staff Predictions - TCU vs, Houston
Andrew Bauhs (2-3) - TCU 45-21
Barry Lewis (3-1; one closest score) - TCU 38-10
Brett Gibbons (4-1; one closest score) - TCU 28-17
Caleb Sisk (3-1; one closest score) - TCU 28-17
Carson Wersal (3-2) - TCU 48-7
Davis Wilson (3-2) - TCU 35-14
Ian Napetian (2-3) - TCU 38-13
JD Andress (3-2; one closest score) - TCU 48-17
John Anthony (3-2; one closest score) - TCU 35-14
Mac Walters (3-2) - TCU 38-14
Nate Cross (3-2; one closest score) - TCU 38-17
Nolan Ruth (3-2; one closest score) - TCU 38-6
Ryann Zeller (3-2) - TCU 32-18
Tanner Johnson (2-3) - TCU 45-10
Tori Couch (4-1) - TCU 35-14
Tyler Brown (3-2) - TCU 56-0
Zion Trammell (3-2) - TCU 38-7
Remember, Tyler is our "Sports Igoramus" or "On SI's SI" - the guy who knows nothing about sports. Don't mind him and his crazy guesses.
Previewing the TCU vs. Houston Game
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:
Houston Preview
Big 12 Week 6 Matchups and Predictions
Big 12 Week 6 Power Rankings
Big 12 Week 6 - Which Games to Watch
Player Profile - S Abe Camara
Dear Houston - Our Weekly Letter to our Opponent
Betting Odds - TCU vs. Houston
Houston Depth Chart - Week 6
Know Your Foe - Key Players from Houston to Watch
Keys to the Game - TCU vs. Houston
Predicting the Big 12 Championship Game
