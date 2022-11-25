TCU Football vs. Iowa State: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

The TCU Horned Frogs (11-0, 8-0) look to continue their undefeated season when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (4-7, 1-7) on Saturday, November 26 at 3 p.m. The game will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth and can be watched on Fox.

This will the 14th time the two programs have met. TCU holds an 8-5 record in the series, but Iowa State has won the last three and four of the last five. Iowa native Max Duggan, TCU's quarterback, is 0-3 in his career against the school from his home state.

TCU is a 10.0-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. But how does our staff feel the game will go?

In Week 12, all of our writers had TCU beating Baylor. Thank you, Griffin Kell, for giving all of us the win. TCU came through with the bazooka win, 29-28. Four of our writers are 11-0, just like the Frogs, in their picks this season - Derek, Nathan, Ryann, and Tyler. Last week, David had the closest score with his prediction of TCU 31 - Baylor 21 (the final score was TCU 29 - Baylor 28). Nathan and Derek are currently at the top of the leaderboard with a perfect 11-0 record and two closest score predictions.

Staff Predictions

We have added each writer's season records after their names). Here's how the KillerFrogs editorial staff thinks the game will go:

Barry Lewis (10-1; two closest scores) - TCU 34 - ISU 17

Brett Gibbons (8-3; one closest score) - TCU 27 - ISU 10

David Tucker (10-1; three closest scores) - TCU 27 - ISU 13

Derek Lytle (11-0; two closest scores) - TCU 56 - ISU 21

Ian Napetian (10-1) - TCU xx - ISU xx

Nathan Cross (11-0; two closest scores) - TCU 28- ISU 14

Nick Howard (4-7) - TCU 0 -ISU 35

Ryann Zeller (11-0; one closest score) - TCU 16 - ISU 13

Tori Couch (9-2; one closest score) - TCU 21 - ISU 17

Tyler Brown (11-0) - TCU 27 -ISU 0 (How is our Sports Ignoramus one of only four who are still perfect for the season?)

Zion Trammell (10-1) - TCU 28 - ISU 17

Previewing the Game

All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:

