TCU Football vs. Kansas State: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (12-0, 9-0) plays for the Big 12 Championship. They will face No. 10 Kansas State (9-3, 7-2) Saturday, December 3, at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and can be seen on ABC.

TCU was down by 18 points in the first half when the two teams met earlier this season in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs' offense kicked it into gear in the second half and won 38-28. But we can't overlook that K-State's first and second-string quarterbacks both went out with injuries.

TCU is only a 1.5-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. But how does our staff feel the game will go?

In Week 13, all of our writers had TCU beating Iowa State. TCU blew out the Cyclones 62-14. Four of our writers are 12-0, just like the Frogs, in their picks this season - Derek, Nathan, Ryann, and Tyler. Last week, Derek had the closest score with his prediction of TCU 56 - ISU 21 (the final score was TCU 52 - ISU 14). Derek is currently at the top of the leaderboard with a perfect 12-0 record and three closest score predictions.

Staff Predictions

We have added each writer's season records after their names). Here's how the KillerFrogs editorial staff thinks the game will go:

Barry Lewis (11-1; two closest scores) - TCU 34 - KSU 24

Brett Gibbons (9-3; one closest score) - TCU 28 - KSU 17

David Tucker (11-1; three closest scores) - TCU 38 - KSU 31

Derek Lytle (12-0; three closest scores) - TCU 59 - KSU 52

Ian Napetian (11-1) - TCU 38 - KSU 17

Jake Peterson - TCU 38 - KSU 28 (He's new to our team - his first prediction)

Nathan Cross (12-0; two closest scores) - TCU 45- KSU 21

Nick Howard (4-8) - TCU 21 -KSU 35 (The fearless leader won't allow Nick to favor the frogs).

Ryann Zeller (12-0; one closest score) - TCU 38 - KSU 31

Tori Couch (10-2; one closest score) - TCU 30 - KSU 27

Tyler Brown (12-0) - TCU 42 -KSU 0 (How is our Sports Ignoramus one of only four who are still perfect for the season?)

Zion Trammell (11-1) - TCU 35 - KSU 31

Previewing the Game

All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season.

